Davis & Elkins put the University of Charleston in the losers bracket of the softball Mountain East Conference Tournament.
The Senators couldn’t close the deal against the Golden Eagles, though, on Sunday.
After a 4-3 loss to Davis & Elkins on Friday forced Charleston into win-or-go-home play the rest of the weekend, the Golden Eagles won their next five games – the final two on championship Sunday, by 6-0 and 8-1 scores over the Senators.
Those wins gave Charleston its first MEC Tournament title at Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville, Virginia.
Brianna McCown threw all 14 innings and 187 pitches for Charleston (40-9) on Sunday. She allowed one run during that stretch en route to MEC Tournament MVP honors. Isabella Andujar added eight RBIs and three home runs across the twinbill.
McCown compiled a two-hit complete-game shutout in the opener, with six strikeouts and three walks, and the Golden Eagles backed her with a four-run fifth inning to blow open a one-run game on the way to a 6-0 victory.
Andujar’s three-run home run was the big blow in the fifth frame, plating Hannah Rose and Kaylee Hotchkiss.
Andujar also doubled home Rose in the sixth inning. Allysa Lake opened the scoring with a third-inning RBI single and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Lake was 3 for 4. Rose and Andujar each had two hits. Andujar drove in four runs and Rose scored three times.
Saylor Kneeland took the decision for the Senators. She allowed five runs on seven hits, with one walk and no punchouts, over four frames. On Friday, Kneeland yielded three runs in a complete game effort to send Charleston the long way around to the title.
In Game 2 Sunday, the Golden Eagles scored the first six runs to win going away, 8-1.
Andujar bookended it with two more round-trippers in the first and sixth innings. Each were two-run shots to score Rose.
In the third inning, Lindsey Reavis scored on an error, Brionna Bowman’s sacrifice bunt plated Kaleigh Serra and Morgan Hoppe singled home Raegan West.
Hoppe added an RBI single to score Emma Groe in the fifth.
Rose and Groe had three hits apiece. Andujar and Hoppe each produced two knocks. Andujar added four more RBIs. Hoppe knocked in two.
McCown scattered seven hits over seven innings, with two strikeouts and no walks.
Alyssa Haynes was 2 for 3 for Davis & Elkins (29-26) and drove in the lone Senators run of the doubleheader on an RBI single to plate Kailynn Parks in the fifth inning.
Vanessa Hunt took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Andujar, Rose and Jeritza Montero were named to the All-Tournament Team, along with Davis & Elkins’ Hunt, Linzey Allard and Honesty Holt.
Fairmont State’s Abbie Keilholz, Fairmont State’s Hannah Workman, Kylee Goodman of Glenville State, Notre Dame’s Grace Fisher and Morgan Norris of West Virginia Wesleyan also made All-Tournament.