After falling behind by four points through one frame on Thursday afternoon, Charleston outscored Wheeling at each quarter stop to pull away to a 62-51 victory in the Mountain East Conference women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

Markyia McCormick scored 17 points, Dakota Reeves pitched in 15 and Clarrissa Francis netted 13 for the third-seeded Golden Eagles (22-7), who advanced to the semifinals to meet Concord University on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

