After falling behind by four points through one frame on Thursday afternoon, Charleston outscored Wheeling at each quarter stop to pull away to a 62-51 victory in the Mountain East Conference women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Markyia McCormick scored 17 points, Dakota Reeves pitched in 15 and Clarrissa Francis netted 13 for the third-seeded Golden Eagles (22-7), who advanced to the semifinals to meet Concord University on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Charleston won despite shooting 25 for 66 from the field (37.9%), including 2 for 15 from the perimeter (13.3%). The Golden Eagles connected on 10 of 13 charity tosses (76.9%).
Lauren Calhoun was the lone double-figure scorer for the sixth-seeded Cardinals (14-15). She tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Wheeling went 18 for 58 from the field (31.0%) and 3 for 11 on treys (27.3%).
Concord 86, West Virginia State 83: A day after winning their way into the main bracket from a play-in first-round game, the seventh-seeded Mountain Lions stunned the No. 2 Yellow Jackets in quarterfinal play on Thursday afternoon.
Down eight entering the fourth quarter, West Virginia State stormed back to lead by three and had the ball in the final seconds. But Concord’s Nakaila Gray followed up a steal on a held ball with a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to go in regulation, forcing an extra session.
The Yellow Jackets took the lead on Hannah Shriver’s trey in the first minute of overtime before the Mountain Lions scored the next six points and led the rest of the way. West Virginia State’s Destiny Fields’ 3-point attempt for the tie in the final seconds missed.
Five Concord (14-16) players tallied double-figure scoring: Abbie Smith with 29 points, Maggie Guynn with 15, Gray with 13, Jaisah Smith with 12 and Alexis Phillips with 10. Smith also registered 15 boards.
Fields led State (22-6) with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Anysa Jordan scored 18 points, ZZ Russell netted 13 and Shelby Harmeyer chipped in 10.
The Mountain Lions and Yellow Jackets split the regular-season series. West Virginia State won 95-70 on Nov. 22 in Institute, but Concord got that one back, 82-71, three months later to the day in Athens.