The Mountain East Conference’s farewell to Urbana University has turned into a welcome for Alderson Broaddus.
The MEC announced Friday afternoon that Alderson Broaddus, based in Philippi, will join the conference for the 2020 athletic season.
“Alderson Broaddus emerged through the membership process as an outstanding candidate due to the shared philosophy, goals, sports sponsorship, and geography with our member institutions,” MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said in a conference release. “AB has a proud and rich tradition in athletics that we expect will continue as a member of the Mountain East.”
AB has been a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference since 2013. The G-MAC is a collection of private colleges in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan. Ohio Valley College in Vienna is the other Mountain State school in the conference.
The Battlers’ addition to the MEC gives the conference a more centrally located member school in decent driving distance to most Mountain East schools compared to the geographical outlier that was Urbana, west of Columbus in Ohio. Urbana University closed its university’s doors this spring due to low enrollment and the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
The MEC now has just two members outside the West Virginia state boundaries — Frostburg State in Frostburg, Maryland, and Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio.
“Since it’s inception, AB athletics has had deep and meaningful relationships with many of the schools in the MEC,” AB President Tim Barry said in the release, “and we are very grateful to Commissioner Amos and the MEC Board of Directors to afford us the opportunity of joining the conference.”
Several AB coaches have plenty of MEC experience. AB football coach Travis Everhart has served on the staffs at Charleston and West Virginia State. Men’s basketball coach Stephen Dye is the former Glenville State coach. Softball coach Luke Shamblin is a former Glenville State assistant.