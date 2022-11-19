Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The University of Charleston men’s soccer team came up a win short of the NCAA Division II final four after losing to Franklin Pierce 1-0 Saturday night in the quarterfinals at Rindge, New Hampshire.

Franklin Pierce (22-0-1) got the game’s only goal at 28:30 of the first half when Miguel Secades scored off assists from Vicente Valor Martinez and Braudilio Rodriguez.

Tags