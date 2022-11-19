Area roundup: Franklin Pierce blanks UC 1-0 in D2 men's soccer quarterfinals Staff reports Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The University of Charleston men’s soccer team came up a win short of the NCAA Division II final four after losing to Franklin Pierce 1-0 Saturday night in the quarterfinals at Rindge, New Hampshire.Franklin Pierce (22-0-1) got the game’s only goal at 28:30 of the first half when Miguel Secades scored off assists from Vicente Valor Martinez and Braudilio Rodriguez.UC’s season ends with a 19-2 record.Girls basketballElk Valley Christian 51, Morgantown Christian 38: Kaylee Graham scored 18 points and Kaitlyn Swor added 16 as Elk Valley Christian won its season opener.EVC led 28-14 at halftime and cruised to the win. Madison Bailey scored a game-high 21 points for Morgantown Christian. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Franklin Pierce University Of Charleston Morgantown Christian Sport Football Quarterfinal Win Season Opener Evc Trending Now Articles ArticlesPrep football playoffs: Herbert Hoover knocks off Winfield 27-26 in AA quarterfinalsJury awards $700K to family of man who died at Huttonsville Correctional CenterTabit stalls property tax collection attemptPrep football playoffs: Hurricane rolls past GW 56-28 into AAA semifinalsWVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the cornerMorrisey hints at "big news" for 2024, but doesn't make official announcementGazette-Mail editorial: No policy, no problem; investigations are comingThat old sinkin' feelingShannon Snodgrass: Is Mayor Goodwin upfront and transparent? (Opinion)Health officials urge caution ahead of holidays to avoid "tri-demic"