Wheeling and Concord have been tabbed by the league coaches as the preseason favorites for the 2022 Mountain East Conference baseball season.
Concord was the top pick in a close vote in the South Division poll, finishing with 57 points (seven first-place votes), just ahead of West Virginia State (56 points, four first-place votes) and Charleston (53 points, one first-place vote).
The Mountain Lions return three all-region hitters in Evan Antonellis, Zack Saryeldin and Anthony Stehlin, last spring's MEC Player of the Year. WVSU came away with the MEC tournament title and joined Charleston in the NCAA Atlantic Region tournament in 2021.
Glenville State finished fourth in the poll with 38 points, followed by Davis & Elkins (25) and West Virginia Wesleyan (17).
Wheeling is the pick to successfully defend its North Division title after finishing with 63 points (eight first-place votes). In addition to the team's first divisional title, the Cardinals are coming off a school-record 27 wins. Wheeling returns three key players who earned All-MEC honors last spring -- Chris Iazetta, Jacob Murray and Riley Cameron.
West Liberty was slotted second in the division with 45 points, followed by Fairmont State with 39 points (one first-place vote). Frostburg State collected a pair of first-place votes and was picked fourth with 38 points, and Notre Dame was next with 37 points and one first-place vote. Alderson Broaddus rounded out the divisional poll with 24 points.
BIG 12 BASEBALL: West Virginia University senior outfielder Austin Davis and junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters have been named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 baseball team, the conference announced Wednesday.
In all, 18 players were selected to the team, as voted on by the league’s nine head coaches. The Mountaineers were one of four Big 12 teams to have multiple players named to the squad.
Davis, an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2021, returns to the Mountaineers after hitting a team-best .320 last spring. The Florida native stole 17 bases last season, second on the team.
A native of Rocky Gap, Virginia, Watters finished 4-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 19 appearances last season. He logged 53 strikeouts in 27 innings and tied for the team lead with four saves. Opponents hit just .165 against Watters in 2021.