MILLERSVILLE, Pa. -- The University of Charleston erupted for 17 hits in defeating host Millersville 17-5 in an elimination game in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region 2 tournament Saturday afternoon at Cooper Park.
The victory sends the No. 7-seeded Golden Eagles (39-17) to the championship series on Sunday. UC will play East Stroudsburg (also 39-17) at 10 a.m. The Golden Eagles have one loss in the tournament and will need to beat No. 6 seed East Stroudsburg twice on Sunday to win the title.
"We are thankful for an opportunity to play for a championship," UC coach Robbie Britt said. "Not a lot of teams can do that. Whatever happens, I'm very proud of the guys and I feel so blessed."
Britt said UC is expected to pitch Drew Beckner, the Golden Eagles usual No. 4 starter, in the first game against East Stroudsburg. Beckner, a freshman, is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA.
If UC wins and plays a winner-take-all game, Britt said the entire staff appears to be ready to go and that "all hands would be on deck."
UC jumped on the Maruaders early and often Saturday, scoring the first eight runs of the game. The Golden Eagles tallied one run in the first inning, three in the second and four in the fourth.
Jordan Bailey scored the first run on a wild pitch. In the second inning, the Golden Eagles scored on an RBI double by Pete Costigan and RBI singles by Andre Martinez and Braxton Boddorf.
UC broke the game open with four runs in the fourth to lead 8-0. Costigan drove in another run with a single, Bailey singled in two runs and Tyler Dellerman hit an RBI double.
Millersville scored three runs in the third inning to cut the UC lead to 8-3. Golden Eagle pitcher Ethan Soderna got out of a bases-loaded jam to escape further trouble.
UC put the game away, though, by adding five runs in the sixth inning and rour in the seventh.
Bailey and former George Washington standout Brayden McCallister led the UC explosion with four hits each. McCallister scored four runs.
Martinez, the No. 9 hitter for UC, had a game-high five RBIs, including a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning. Bailey drove in four runs.
"We are pretty strategic with our lineup," Britt said. "The number-nine hitter is important because it rolls back to the top of the lineup. Top to bottom we are well balanced and I'm proud of Dre [Martinez].
Dellerman, Boddorf, Costigan and Martinez all had two hits for UC. Although the Golden Eagles didn't hit any home runs, they did have four doubles on the game.
Soderna pitched six innings for UC to get the win. He allowed five earned runs on five hits. Cole Peschl (two innings) and Zane Lattig (one inning) pitched three shutout innings of relief.
Zach Chowansky doubled and drove in two runs for Millersville. The Marauders (42-14) lost twice on Saturday to get eliminated after also getting defeated by East Stroudsburg 12-7 earlier in the day.