MILLERSVILLE, Pa. -- The University of Charleston baseball team's season ended with a 6-3 loss to East Stroudsburg in the NCAA NCAA Division II Atlantic Region 2 tournament Sunday afternoon at Cooper Park.
The No. 7-seeded Golden Eagles, whose season ended with a 40-18 record, forced a winner-take-all showdown earlier Sunday with a 16-3 romp over the No. 6 Warriors, giving UC 33 runs in consecutive wins before exiting.
East Stroudsburg (also 40-18) moves on to next week's best-of-three Atlantic Super Regional against West Chester (32-12), which advanced Saturday by winning the Atlantic Region 1 tournament with two wins over Seton Hill.
The Super Regional champion will advance to the eight-team Division II championship tournament set for June 4-11 in Cary, North Carolina.
Charleston advanced to the 2019 Atlantic Super Regional, losing to Mercyhurst in three games.
The Golden Eagles, facing elimination in the four-team double-elimination tournament for the fourth time over three days, took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning in Sunday's second game, but East Stroudsburg answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed again.
UC's Jordan Bailey scored on a balk and Brayden McCallister delivered an RBI single to stake the Golden Eagles to the early lead, but Brock Kaufmann had an RBI single, CJ Peechatka tripled home Kaufmann and scored on Anthony Torreullas's sacrifice lead to give East Stroudsburg a lead it would not relinquish.
The Warriors added a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Brainy Rojas. UC answered that in the top of the fifth when Drew Klasermer delivered a sacrifice fly, but East Stroudsburg put up two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a home run by Tommy Dunleavy to set the final score.
Warriors reliever Nate Fiala was credited with the win after retiring UC in order in the top of the fifth and Dunleavy earned the save with four hitless innings in relief.
UC starter Owen MacNeil (7-4) took the loss, three runs on five hits in 21/3 innings.
The Golden Eagles, who had 16 hits in Sunday's first game, were limited to six in the second.
UC's Gianno Zuccaro, who had four hits and four RBIs in the first-game win, made the defensive play of the day in the second game, making a diving catch on the warning track in left-center field in the bottom of the seventh and turning it into a double play when shortstop Braxton Boddorf took Zuccaro's throw and fired to catcher Tyler Dellarman to retire East Stroudsburg's Kaufmann, who tried to score from second base on the long fly ball.
Charleston 16, East Stroudsburg 3: Zuccaro, a freshman, led the way for the Golden Eagles by going 4 for 5 with four RBIs.
UC starter Drew Beckner (4-3) was the beneficiary of the scoring barrage, picking up the win after allowing one run on three hits in 51/3 innings. Seven walks and eight strikeouts ballooned Beckner's pitch count to 130.
The Golden Eagles seized control in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs to take a 5-0 lead. Zuccaro gave UC the lead with an RBI single, and the other runs scored on run-scoring hits by Bailey and Boddorf, a bases-loaded walk to Eric Chartier and Klasermer's sacrifice fly.
East Stroudsburg scored a run in the top of the fourth, but UC answered with a two-spot in the bottom half on Klasermer's bases-loaded two-run single, putting the Golden Eagles up 7-1.
UC pretty much put the game out of reach with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, all of them scoring with two outs. An infield single by Chartier and an East Stroudsburg error scored two, an error on a pickoff throw scored another, a hit-batsman made it 11-1 and Zuccaro's bases-loaded triple capped the barrage to put UC ahead 14-1.
Brayden McCallister's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh added two insurance runs for UC.