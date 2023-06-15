University of Charleston standout infielder Kyle West didn't last long in the transfer portal.
West, a Hedgesville High School graduate, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Thursday, posting a photo of the WVU baseball locker room to Instagram with the caption "Country Roads Take Me Home ... "
West, a rising junior, is just a month removed from Charleston's season-ending 6-4 loss to Millersville in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Tournament.
This past season, West led the Golden Eagles with a .397 batting average and 1.405 OPS in 55 games started. In his 194 at-bats, West tallied 77 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs, 60 RBIs and 72 runs scored. He also stole 29 bases on 32 attempts. West's slugging percentage was .881 and he walked 47 times.
In the field, West tallied 272 putouts with 14 assists and 10 errors for a .966 fielding percentage.
West had the highest OPS in the Mountain East Conference and he led the league in home runs, RBIs and total bases (171). Only Alderson Broaddus' Chandler Ballenger had a better batting average as he hit .398 in 161 at-bats.
West is currently playing for the Green Bay (Wisconsin) Rockers of the Northwoods League, where he is batting .361 with 26 hits in 16 games.
WVU's baseball season came to an end with a loss to Kentucky in the NCAA Division I Lexington Regional. The Mountaineers finished their season with a 40-20 record and a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.