University of Charleston’s Kyle West watches his ball after hitting it for a home run in the first inning of their game against West Liberty Wednesday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

University of Charleston standout infielder Kyle West didn't last long in the transfer portal.

West, a Hedgesville High School graduate, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Thursday, posting a photo of the WVU baseball locker room to Instagram with the caption "Country Roads Take Me Home ... "