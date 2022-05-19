MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Caufield hit two home runs and had four RBIs to lead host Millersville to a 9-4 win over the University of Charleston in the opening game of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region 2 baseball tournament Thursday at Cooper Park.
The loss drops No. 7 seed UC (37-17) into the losers bracket of the four-team double-elimination tournament. The Golden Eagles will face No. 3-seeded Gannon (29-16) at noon Friday in an elimination game. No. 6 seed East Stroudsburg (38-17) defeated Gannon 14-6 in Thursday’s second game.
Millersville (42-12) will face East Stroudsburg in the winners bracket at 2 p.m. Friday.
Caufield’s first home run, a solo shot in the bottom of the third, gave Millersville a 3-0 lead. After Charleston sliced its deficit to 3-2 in the top of the seventh on a home run by Pete Costigan and a bases-loaded walk to Braxton Boddorf, Caufield blasted a three-run shot — his school-record 16th of the season — in the bottom of the seventh to up Millersville’s lead to 6-2.
Evan Ulrich’s RBI double in the top of the eighth cut Millersville’s lead to 6-3, but the Marauders added three runs in the bottom half to increase their lead to 9-3.
UC’s Tyler Dellerman hit his team-best 13th home run, a solo shot in the top of the ninth, to set the final score.
Millersville starting pitcher Ben Wilchacky got the win to improve to 10-1 after going 62/2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked four.
The loss went to UC starter Owen MacNeil (7-3), who allowed four runs on six hits in six innings.
The top three batters in the Millersville lineup — Jimmy Losh, Bren Taylor and Caufield — each went 3 for 5 and scored two runs to lead the Marauders’ 13-hit attack. Costigan led UC on offense, going 3 for 4.