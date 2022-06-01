Four players from the University of Charleston and one from West Virginia State University were named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-Atlantic Region second team, announced Wednesday and voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association.
UC's selections were junior catcher Tyler Dellerman, junior shortstop Braxton Boddorf, sophomore outfielder Eric Chartier and senior pitcher Colt Webb. WVSU graduate student Andrew Stone also made the second team.
Dellerman batted .394 and led the Golden Eagles in OPS (1.195), doubles (19), home runs (13) and slugging (.709). His 67 RBIs and 77 hits led the Mountain East Conference.
Boddorf finished the season with a .374 batting average, a .983 OPS, 21 stolen bases and drove in 47 runs.
Chartier batted .358 with a 1.075 OPS and was a perfect 13 for 13 in stolen base attempts.
Webb finished the 2022 campaign with an 8-2 record and led the MEC with a 3.16 ERA and four shutouts. He struck out 95 in 861.3 innings pitched.
Stone led WVSU in on-base plus slugging (1.111), runs (49), doubles (14), triples (4), slugging percentage (.565), bases on balls (45) and stolen bases (17), and his .546 on-base percentage was the best mark in the MEC.
Three WVC players -- Concord sophomore third baseman Zach Saryeldin, Glenville State junior pitcher Adam Riggleman and Notre Dame College senior shortstop Ben Ross -- made the All-Region first team.