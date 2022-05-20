MILLERSVILLE, Pa. -- Colt Webb pitched a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead the University of Charleston to a 1-0 win over Gannon Friday afternoon, keeping the Golden Eagles' season alive in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region 2 tournament at Cooper Park.
UC (38-17), the No. 7 seed in the regional, will play in another elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday against the loser of Friday's winners bracket game between No. 2 Millersville (which defeated UC 9-4 in the opening round Thursday) and No. 6 East Stroudsburg.
Webb (9-2) threw 108 pitches -- 73 for strikes -- and issued just one walk in shutting down Gannon, the No. 3 seed which bows out with a 29-17 record. It was just the second time that the Golden Knights had been shut out this season.
Webb outdueled Gannon's Eric Sapp (9-1), who also went the distance and allowed four hits and one unearned run in eight innings. Sapp, who walked six and struck out seven, threw 135 pitches (81 strikes).
The game's only run came in the bottom of the first, with the Golden Eagles scoring without the benefit of a hit.
UC leadoff batter Jordan Bailey walked and moved to second when he was picked off first base but advanced when the throw to second was mishandled for an error. After a fly out, Bailey stole third.
Braxton Boddorf walked to put runners on first and third, and Bailey scored when Eric Chartier grounded into a fielder's choice, beating the throw to first as Gannon attempted to turn an inning-ending double play.
Gannon had a couple of scoring opportunities against Webb, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt senior right-hander from Newport, North Carolina.
The Golden Knights' first chance came in the top of the third. Luke Callahan singled but was thrown out stealing, which proved to be critical when Gannon's Anthony Bryan tripled to right with two outs but was stranded at third when Webb retired the next batter on a ground out.
Webb didn't allow another hit until the top of the ninth. Miguel Vega led off the inning with a single to left and stole second while Ian Hess was striking out on the pitch. Brandon Wetherholt reached on an error by Webb and Vega advanced to third with one out.
Webb picked up his 10th strikeout, fanning Ryan Kalbfus for the second out, and retired Jared Bielanin on a fly to center field to end it.
Both Webb and Sapp completed their starts despite three lightning delays. The first delayed the start of the game by a half-hour, and in-game delays came in the bottom of the sixth (50 minutes) and a 63-minute delay in the bottom of the eighth.