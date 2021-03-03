Matt Harrison and Christopher Jordan led the hitting onslaught Wednesday as West Virginia State opened its baseball season with a 21-1 win against Bluefield State at Bowen Field in Bluefield.
Harrison went 3 for 4 with a home run and drove in four runs, and Jordan was 4 of 6 with a pair of doubles and had three RBIs. Andrew Stone scored four times.
Seven Yellow Jackets pitchers combined to limit Bluefield to seven hits in nine innings, with reliever Daniel Brandon going two innings to get the win.
For Bluefield, CJ Cooper and Kevon Moxey each had two hits.