MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia University baseball team took down the University of Charleston 3-2 in dramatic fashion Wednesday night at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Down 2-1, the Mountaineers (27-16) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to claim the in-state victory.
WVU tied the game at 2 on a solo home run by pinch-hitter Kevin Dowdell and McGwire Holbrook drove in JJ Wetherholt with the game winner.
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk (1-0) earned the win on the mound, his first of the year, while Charleston’s Cole Peschl (2-1) took the loss.
“That was a really good game,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “We didn’t play bad. We pitched pretty well, only had two walks, struck them out 14 times, played good defense, got nine hits -- we just left a lot of guys on base. But we played pretty well, and [UC] played pretty well and were super-excited to play against us.
“I appreciate [Charleston] for coming up here. We don’t get to play teams from the state very often, so when we do, it’s a pretty cool experience for everybody.”
WVU broke a scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead on an RBI infield single by Austin Davis.
The Golden Eagles (30-14), who outhit the Mountaineers 11-9, earned their lead with a two-run top of the seventh off WVU's Aidan Major, the third of six pitchers used by the Mountaineers.
Drew Klaserner drove home Eric Chartier with a single up the middle. Klaserner then stole second base, moved to third on base hit by Pete Castigan and scored on a bunt single by Andre Martinez, giving UC its 2-1 lead.
Ouderkirk entered in the ninth inning and allowed two hits but struck out three without yielding a run to keep it a one-run game and set up WVU's comeback win.
UC freshman Kyle West was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, and a single. Klaserner and Costigan both went 2 for 4 for the Golden Eagles. Wetherholt and McGwire each had two hits for WVU.
Up next, the Mountaineers return to Big 12 Conference play with a three-game home series against No. 18 Texas. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is set for 6:30 p.m.
Charleston closes out its regular season with two weekend doubleheaders against Mountain East Conference neighboring rival West Virginia State. They'll face off at Cal Bailey Field in Institute starting at 1 p.m. Saturday then move to the Welch Athletic Complex for two more games Sunday, also starting at 1 p.m.