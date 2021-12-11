The University of Charleston men’s soccer team’s reign as Division II national champions came to an end on Saturday.
No. 2 UC was shut out by No. 1 California State Los Angeles 1-0 in the national title game Saturday night at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Cal State LA is the new national champion.
“Very proud of the way we played,” UC coach Daniel Smee said. “I think anyone who watched the game saw that the better team didn’t win, unfortunately. That’s the game. That’s sport. Obviously in soccer if you can’t score a goal you’re not gonna win many games.”
Cal State LA (18-2-3) avenged its 2019 national title-game loss in which it lost to UC 2-0.
UC (19-2-3) had plenty of opportunities to score as the pitch was tilted in its favor for most of the game. UC outshot Cal State LA 22-5 and had four shots on goal compared to Cal State LA’s one shot on goal.
“I wouldn’t say there was many mistakes,” Smee said. “We’ve certainly gotta do better with our finishing. Their defense is very good and they’ve done that all season. It’s a testament to them that they were able to keep us out of the back of the net.”
Cal State LA’s lone shot on goal was a good one, though, as it found the back of the net. Simon Johansen took a pass from David Elizaga and sent it past UC goalkeeper Marc Torrado in the 21st minute. Smee said there was a missed call leading up to the goal.
“We’re a little disappointed in the leadup to the goal they scored,” Smee said. “There was quite a clear handball right in front of our bench. It looked like a bit of a miscommunication between the fourth official and the main referee.”
It was Johansen’s second goal of the season and Cal State LA’s first goal of the Final Four — it defeated Nova Southeastern on penalty kicks in the semifinals after regulation and extra time went scoreless.
Cal State LA goalkeeper Alvaro Unanua, who played for UC in 2019, had another clean sheet, his 13th of the season, saving four UC shots on goal to earn help Cal State LA hold UC scoreless. Smee credited Cal State’s performance.
“They were great, a great team, obviously,” Smee said. “A team that we saw in 2019. I actually saw they played a little bit better on the attack inside in 2019 and were really unfortunate not to get a result on that day. They came in today really organized and we knew that was gonna be the case. A huge congratulations to them. They deserved that one.
“We hope to represent the state well. Obviously we’ve had a great few years and I’m sure we’ll continue to have a great few years coming up. We wanted to win it for our university, our city and the state of West Virginia. Unfortunately we weren’t able to do that, but, again, I’m very proud of the performance. I think we’ll be back.”