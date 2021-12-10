The University of Charleston men's soccer team was on its heels with the clock winding down in regulation during its NCAA Division II semifinal match against the University of Indianapolis.
The No. 2 Golden Eagles were down a goal late in the second half but tied the game with seven minutes remaining in regulation before defeating the No. 3 Greyhounds 1-1 (5-3 penalty kicks) on Thursday at Switchbacks field in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Golden Eagles move on to face Cal State LA on Saturday at 5 p.m. for the national championship as they try to win their second title in a row.
Alejandro Larrayoz was the lone goal scorer for the Golden Eagles and Kendall Allen scored the goal for Indianapolis.
Allen broke the scoreless tie in the 30th minute with a goal past UC goalkeeper Marc Torrado. He was assisted by Felix Schuetz. The Greyhounds' defense held serve for the remainder of the first half and a majority of the second half, keeping UC off the board.
Late in the second half, the pitch was titled in Charleston's direction as the Golden Eagles controlled possession. It seemed like a matter of time before UC broke through and it almost did when Alexis Ledoux sent a screaming shot to the left of goalkeeper Dimitrios Karousos in the 70th minute but Karousos made a diving save to keep UC scoreless.
However, in the 83rd minute, Larrayoz sent a shot in assisted by Gabriel Rodriguez and tied the game for the Golden Eagles.
The game remained tied 1-1 through both overtimes and the game went to penalty kicks.
UC subbed Ian de Oliveira Martins in for Torrado -- standard for the Golden Eagles in penalty kicks -- and Martins immediately made a save. Later in PK's, Ledoux converted and gave UC the 5-3 victory to send the Golden Eagles to the next round,