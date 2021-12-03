Gannon University defeated West Virginia State University 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 in the NCAA Division II volleyball regional semifinals Friday night in Wheeling.
It was the first-ever NCAA regional semifinal appearance for the Yellow Jackets, who ended their season at 30-5.
Jenna Dufresne led the WVSU offense with eight kills, and Gabrielle Bullock added seven. Kiersten Eggleton picked up her 10th double-double of the season with 13 assists and 12 digs. Peri Martin added 14 assists. Rachelle Madison dug out 11 attacks and libero Alex Darby added 10 digs.
Gannon (30-6) advances to the round of 16.
Illinois defeats WVU
The West Virginia University women’s volleyball team fell to Illinois 3-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament Friday at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Mountaineers won the first set 25-23 but then dropped three straight (25-12, 25-22, 25-20) in the defeat.
WVU finishes the season at 19-10 (8-8 Big 12 Conference). Illinois (21-11, 12-8 Big 10) moves on the round of the 32 and awaits the Kentucky-Southeast Missouri State winner.
Adrian Ell posted a double-double with 19 kills and 12 digs to lead West Virginia, while Kristin Lux added 12 kills. Lacey Zerwas dished out 45 assists and Alexa Hasting dug 26 attacks. Skye Stokes tallied 11 digs.