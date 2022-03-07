West Virginia State's men's basketball team will be playing in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament for the first time since 2010, but it came with a price for Yellow Jackets coach Bryan Poore.
It's a price Poore is more than glad to pay, though. He owes University of Charleston coach Dwaine Osborne dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings.
A gentlemen's bet between the rival coaches was hatched after No. 2-seeded WVSU was upset by Alderson Broaddus Friday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain East Conference tournament.
Osborne, whose third-seeded UC team was about to take the court for its quarterfinal win over Concord, consoled Poore in the hallways of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
"[Osborne] said to me, 'I'll bet you Buffalo Wild Wings that you make the [Atlantic Region] tourament,''' Poore said. "I said I'll take that. So I owe him a B-Dubs."
Poore and the Yellow Jackets (23-7) indeed earned regional berth, finding out Sunday night that they were getting the No. 7 seed in the eight-team regional, where they'll face MEC regular-season and tournament champion West Liberty (29-2) in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Indiana, Pennsylvania.
As it turned out, WVSU's inclusion in the regional may have come at UC's expense. The Golden Eagles, who finished 24-7 after losing to West Liberty 70-59 in Saturday night's MEC tournament championship game, did not get a regional berth while West Liberty, Fairmont State and West Virginia State will all represent the MEC at the regional at top-seeded Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
"We kinda had a feeling if we won our tournament we'd get in, and if Charleston won we'd get bumped out," Poore said.
UC's argument for getting a regional berth -- instead of it going to Fairmont State -- was a strong one.
Charleston and Fairmont State split their two regular-season games, but the Golden Eagles finished ahead of the Falcons in the MEC final standings -- UC was third, FSU fourth -- and advanced to the MEC finals while Fairmont State was ousted by West Liberty in the semifinals.
Also, all seven of UC's losses were to teams that are still alive in the D2 postseason -- three to West Liberty, two to WVSU, California (Pa., which is the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Region) and Fairmont State.
FSU's losses, on the other hand, include two that came against MEC teams (Glenville State and Frostburg State) that finished with losing records.
The West Virginia State-West Liberty regional quarterfinal Saturday will be the third meeting of the season between the teams, with the Hilltoppers winning 86-84 at Institute on Dec. 13 and 96-84 on Feb. 2 up at West Liberty.
"We had a lead in both games and led most of the game [at Institute] and had a chance to win in the last minute," Poore said. "So we know we can play with them."
Poore said it's a "typical West Liberty team."
"They press, they play really hard and they shoot a lot of 3-pointers," Poore said. "We'll have to limit their layups and take away second-chance opportunities [on offensive rebounds]."
Since losing at West Liberty on Dec. 13, WVSU has gone 18-2, with the only losses coming in the rematch with the Hilltoppers and the MEC tournament loss to Alderson Broaddus.
"Take away the tournament game Friday against AB -- we laid an egg in that one -- and we've been playing really well since late December. We had to keep our fingers crossed that things would fall the right way and we'd get the [regional] bid, and they did."
The WVSU-West Liberty winner will advance to the semifinals Sunday against the Fairmont State-Cal winner. The other half of the Atlantic Region bracket Saturday pits No. 1 IUP (29-2) against No. 8 Fayetteville State (21-8) and No. 4 Mercyhurst (24-6) vs. No. 5 Millersville (25-6).
This will be the WVSU's sixth trip to the regional since joining the Division II ranks in 1997. The Yellow Jackets qualified in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.