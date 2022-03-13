In this year's Mountain East Conference women's basketball championship, Charleston handed Glenville State its first loss of the season with an 80-77 victory.
Both teams earned a bid to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region and both teams made it to the final, so a rematch between the teams is set for 5 p.m. Monday at Glenville State's Waco Center. The winner advances to the Division II Elite Eight starting March 21 in Birmingham, Alabama.
No. 6 Charleston upset No. 3 Kutztown and No. 2 California (Pa.) to make it to the final while No. 1 Glenville State defeated No. 5 Shepherd 82-70 in the semifinals on Saturday.
Before losing in the MEC title game to UC, Glenville State defeated the Golden Eagles twice during the regular season, winning 94-71 on Nov. 23 in Glenville and 74-63 on Feb. 23 in Charleston.
"The thing about Glenville is the familiarity, having seen them," UC coach Tianni Kelly said. "They're ultra-talented. They have so many people that can create and score and cause a problem on that end."
Zakiyah Winfield is Glenville State's most prolific scorer as she averages 17.8 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds. Winfield isn't Glenville's only threat, though, as Re'Shawna Stone averages 16.8 points and Dazha Congleton scores 12 points per game.
UC is led in scoring by Markyia McCormick's 15.5 points per game. Dakota Reeves and Clarrissa Francis both average 11.5 points. UC's leading rebounder is Anastasiia Zakharova at 6.2 per game.
UC has experience in the Atlantic Region final as the Golden Eagles won it last year against Tiffin, winning 82-52 to advance to the Elite Eight. The Golden Eagles lost to Drury there but second-year coach Kelly is happy to get back to the Atlantic Region final for the second year in a row.
"We're just excited to be back in that championship game and have an opportunity to hopefully go back to the Elite Eight," Kelly said.