GLENVILLE -- Glenville State’s women’s basketball team seemingly had revenge on its mind in Monday’s NCAA Division II Atlantic Region final at the Waco Center.
The Pioneers, whose only loss of the season came against the University of Charleston on March 6 in the Mountain East Conference championship game, got that revenge in a dominant 89-58 win over the Golden Eagles Monday night.
The No. 1-seeded Pioneers (32-1) advance to the Elite Eight in Birmingham, Alabama against an opponent to be determined as seeding has not yet been announced. The Elite Eight begins on Monday, March 21.
“It was our night tonight,” Glenville State coach Kim Stephens said. “Shots were falling for us, they were not in the [MEC] championship game. So I felt really good. Our girls have worked so hard all season and they deserved that moment. So I was happy we had that.”
UC coach Tianni Kelly, who has made it to the NCAA Atlantic Region finals in her first two years as head coach of the Golden Eagles, said she was proud of her team’s effort.
“Obviously not the result that we wanted,” Kelly said. “I’ve been saying it all year: For us to even be in this position, to be in this game, the Sweet 16, there’s a lot of teams that aren’t playing right now. I’m extremely proud of our girls and the way that they have grown and developed over the course of the season.”
No. 6-seed UC’s Markyia McCormick, who scored a team-high 15 points in the loss, echoed Kelly’s sentiment.
“I don’t think anyone expected to see a whole bunch of girls wearing 'Charleston' across their chest at this point in the season,” McCormick said. “I’m extremely proud of my team.”
Glenville State pressed on defense the entire game, which played a part in UC’s 23 turnovers. The Pioneers scored 28 points off those turnovers, which made a big difference in the result.
“Glenville doing what Glenville does,” Kelly said. “That’s part of their game and we knew it. I don’t think we handled it as well as [we could have].”
Glenville State jumped out to a 6-0 lead but UC (23-9) responded with a 7-0 run. The teams traded the lead three times before Zakiyah Winfield and Mashalya Cecil hit two 3-pointers in a row to give the Pioneers an 18-14 lead.
Later in the first quarter, Vendela Danielsson and Re’Shawna Stone hit two more back-to-back 3-pointers and the Pioneers had a 26-16 lead going into the second quarter. UC turned the ball over six times in the first quarter compared to Glenville State’s two turnovers.
It was more of the same to start the second quarter as the Pioneers went on a 9-0 run to start the period and took a 35-16 lead. Taychaun Hubbard hit a layup midway through the second put the Pioneers up 51-21, and Glenville State had a 56-29 lead going into halftime.
Charleston didn’t go away, though, as it outscored Glenville State 14-6 to start the second half and cut the lead to 67-43. UC didn’t get over the hump, however, and the Pioneers took a their largest lead of the night, 82-50, with 4:40 left in the final period.
Glenville State's Zakiyah Winfield was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points and she pulled in nine rebounds. Tournament MVP Dazha Congleton scored 14 points and had eight assists for the Pioneers while Stone scored 10 and Hubbard 12. The Pioneers were 36 of 74 from the field and 10 of 27 from 3-point range.
Aside from her 15 points, McCormick pulled in eight rebounds while Clarrissa Francis had 12 points as UC’s only other double-figure scorer. UC was 21 of 61 from the field and 4 of 14 from 3-point range.
UC, which has made a point to outrebound opponents in the tournament, was outrebounded 41-36 and allowed 13 Pioneer offensive rebounds. Glenville State also had 24 assists.
“We’re not super big,” Stephens said. “We have heart. We just go and get the ball. When we go back and watch the film there’s gonna be a lot of times that we chase the ball down and go up in the air and get it.”