The No. 3 seed Glenville State University women's basketball team used a strong second half and 19 points from Re'Shawna Stone to take down second-seeded Grand Valley State 77-53 in the NCAA Division II Tournament semifinals Wednesday night in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Pioneers (34-1) advance to the national championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, where they await the winner of Wednesday's late semifinal between No. 1 North Georgia and No. 5 Western Washington.
Glenville trailed 29-27 at the half but found its stroke coming out of the break, outscoring Grand Valley 50-24 over the final two quarters. The Pioneers converted 7 of their 11 shot attempts in the fourth quarter and knocked down 11 of 13 at the foul line to pull away.
Zakiyah Winfield chipped in 16 points for Glenville, while Abby Stoller tacked on 15 and Dazha Congleton added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Ellie Droste led the Lakers with 14 points and Emily Spitzley scored 13.
Grand Valley led the nation in scoring defense at 49.6 points per contest and had not given up more than 70 points in a game all season.
Glenville coach Kim Stephens earned a personal accomplishment Wednesday, as the Women's Basketball Coaches Association tabbed her as the Division II Women's Basketball National Coach of the Year.
Stephens has guided Glenville to a 34-1 record and the Atlantic Regional title. The Pioneers lead the nation in scoring at 96.3 points per game.
A Parkersburg native, Stephens was a standout at both Parkersburg South and Glenville State. She returned to her alma mater as head coach for the 2017-18 season and captured the Mountain East Conference title in her first year.
Stephens has an overall record of 156-21 in her six years at Glenville, making the NCAA Tournament each season. She has earned Mountain East Conference Coach of the Year honors three times and holds a 109-11 record in conference play.