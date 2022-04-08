GLENVILLE — A national title has correlated into additional hardware for the Glenville State University women’s basketball team and coach Kim Stephens.
On the strength of guiding Glenville State to the NCAA Division II national championship, the Parkersburg South High School graduate has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Furfari Award, which recognizes the College Coach of the Year for the state of West Virginia. Stephens also won the award in 2019.
“Anytime you are seen as one of the top coaches in a state with great sports like West Virginia, it’s mind-boggling to be in the conversation,” Stephens said.
On the heels of Glenville State’s 85-72 win over Western Washington in the championship game, Stephens was honored as the WBCA National Coach of the Year in Division II and received the Pat Summit Trophy.
“I almost cried when I got the phone call,” Stephens said. “It’s amazing. When I looked back and saw who won the award it was mind-blowing. It was one of the coolest conversations I have ever had.”
The experience at the national tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, was a treat in itself for the Pioneer program. From the complimentary gifts to the television interviews, Stephens compared the trip to being like a rock star.
Players on the senior-dominated Glenville State roster closed out their careers in spectacular fashion as the Pioneers turned in a near-perfect season at 35-1. Stephens knew from the outset this was a special group and special things were in store.
“For one thing, we were older — this group learned after not winning anything the year before they needed to work harder,” Stephens said. “They worked harder than anybody I have ever coached.
“Early on, you could tell — just because of their work ethic and how focused they were. They never took a day off. They were in the gym more than any other team I’ve coached. They had this level of focus you don’t see at this age level.”
Ranked No. 1 in the nation with a 95.8 scoring average, Glenville State actually based its success on defense. The old adage that defense wins championships continued to be a mantra for Pioneers.
“We scored a lot of points because we turned people over,” Stephens said. “Our defense didn’t get as much credit as it should. We do take some chances on defense. We take gambles. Defense is definitely what won the championship.”
Glenville State women’s basketball resumed celebration mode this week with a parade through Glenville on Wednesday followed by lunch with Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday. The nine players who played their final game as a Pioneer had one more instruction day remaining under Stephens.
“Lunch with the governor gives me one last opportunity to teach my girls which fork to use,” Stephens laughed.
In the offseason, the GSU roster undergoes major changes for Stephens’ seventh season as head coach. If there were any doubts she would return following her team’s success at the national tournament, Stephens quickly dismissed those discussions.
The reception Glenville State women’s basketball receives in the Glenville community goes beyond what various programs at the Division I level bring to the table.
“I’ve loved coaching at my alma mater — I’m not chasing anything and I am content here where we have been successful every year,” Stephens said. “I am not climbing any ladders. I have no big interest taking another step. I am happy here.
“The community is what makes leaving here tough. Women’s basketball at Glenville State has the best support in the country, hands down. It’s a small town, but you are treated right. Don’t go looking for something, especially when it is in front of you.”
As for a possible repeat next season, Stephens takes a realistic stance. She and her coaching staff are hitting the recruiting trail hard during the offseason. Whether or not it can be considered a rebuild, Glenville State is a constant on the radar now that the Pioneers have reached the pinnacle of women’s basketball.
“A repeat is not happening,” Stephens said. “We lose a lot of very good basketball players. You don’t lose than many and not rebuild. We are going to work hard. We still want to win championships. When you win one national championship, you are on the radar for a while.”
Finishing runner-up in the voting for the Furfari Award was Chris Grassie of the Division I national champion Marshall men’s soccer team last spring. Third place went to Ernie McCook, who led Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference member Shepherd University to a final No. 6 ranking and the Division II national football semifinals.
Stephens will be honored as the 75th annual Victory Awards Dinner on Sunday, May 1 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.