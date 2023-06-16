Robbie Britt is going Division I.
The University of Charleston baseball coach was hired by Eastern Michigan University this week.
Eastern Michigan made the official announcement via social media on Friday.
The news comes a day after standout UC infielder Kyle West announced he is transferring to West Virginia University.
Britt spent four years at the helm of the Golden Eagles — including the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season — and UC went 125-43 (.723) during that time.
Britt’s Mountain East Conference record was 76-16 (.826) and his teams won three MEC regular-season titles along with back-to-back MEC tournament championships (2022, 2023).
Under Britt, UC hosted the 2021 Division II Atlantic Regional tournament.
UC’s 2023 season came to an end in the Atlantic Regional as the Golden Eagles lost to Millersville 6-4.
Britt emphasized how grateful he is to UC for the opportunity and said he’ll miss the Charleston community.
“It’s not really something that we wanted to leave, but we felt like we really couldn’t turn it down,” Britt said. “We have a lot of friends in Charleston. Our church is the Bible Center. Our neighborhood, there’s going to be so many people, and it’s going to be super tough leaving. I’m super sad to be leaving Charleston.
“Charleston is going to continue to have a lot of success because of the people and the investment that they make in their people. [Athletic director] Dr. [Bren] Stevens and her staff and of course the alums make it what it is. It’s primed to have incredible success.”
After UC’s season ended, Britt and his family went on a vacation/recruiting trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Britt was not expecting to be contacted by the Eastern Michigan athletic department.
“I was sitting at Hilton Head with my wife and kids and got a text from their baseball administrator,” Britt said. “I think it was something where I didn’t know anything about Eastern Michigan. I didn’t really seek them out in the process. But they identified our success at Charleston as something that they really wanted in the next head coach. We went through the process and every box was checked and we really enjoyed all the different facets of the program. I ultimately got the job.”
Britt said he thinks he left UC’s baseball program in a better place than it was when he found it in 2019.
“We lived out our standards consistently,” Britt said. “What I’m more proud of than the three regular-season titles and the two tournament titles is, our trademark was in the community. We had over 4,000 hours of community service served and we touched a lot of lives, and in the process of that, we developed a really special relationship with a really special community. Our elevation from 2019 to now was not just on the field, but in the classroom.”
Britt said he has plenty to look forward to when he and his family get settled in Ypsilanti.
“We’re incredibly excited,” Britt said. “I think a lot of what we looked for when we decided to come to Charleston, that was the same thing that really excited us about Eastern Michigan. The bones are in place. The foundation is there for us to run the type of program that I want to run. That’s a holistic program that is student-athlete-focused and a program that is focused on growth in all three capacities — classroom, competition and community.”
Britt came to UC after coaching and teaching for a year at Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Prior to his year at Rossview, Britt served as both an assistant and interim coach at Middle Tennessee State University from 2015 to 2018.
Britt is an alumnus of Maryville College, where he was assistant coach and director of baseball operations from 2014 to 2015.