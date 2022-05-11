The University of Charleston had three players named to the All-Mountain East Conference baseball first team, announced by the league Wednesday after voting by the league's coaches.
UC starting pitchers Ethan Soderna and Colt Webb and catcher Tyler Dellerman were first-team selections. West Virginia State's Andrew Stone was also a first-team selection at second base.
UC's Kyle West was named the MEC Freshman of the Year. An infielder from Hedgesville, West batted .344 with 14 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 42 RBIs and a .675 slugging percentage and .420 on-base percentage.
Dellerman, a redshirt junior from Maineville, Ohio, batted .412 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, and 61 RBIs, a school single-season record. He had a .756 slugging percentage and a .502 on-base percentage.
Webb, from Newport, North Carolina, held UC's lowest ERA at 3.33 was second on the team in strikeouts with 77. He threw a no-hitter against Davis & Elkins.
Soderna, a graduate transfer from Ohio Wesleyan, led the team in wins as he went 8-1 with a team-high 80 strikeouts and only allowed 10 extra base hits all year.
WVSU's Stone, a graduate student from Nitro, led the MEC with a .546 on-base percentage and led the Yellow Jackets in runs (49), doubles (14), triples (4), slugging percentage (.565), bases on balls (45) and stolen bases (17).
UC's Eric Chartier, Braxton Boddorf and Jordan Bailey were named to the All-MEC second team, along with West. WVSU's Chase Norris was also a second-team choice.
Top MEC individual honors went to Notre Dame College shortstop Ben Ross (Player of the Year), Glenville State’s Adam Riggleman (Pitcher of the Year), UC's West (Freshman of the Year) and Fairmont State's Matt Yurish (Coach of the Year).
Ross, a sophomore from Springfield, Ohio, batted .393 with 14 home runs, 19 doubles and 57 RBIs. Riggleman, a senior from Beverly, recorded a 10-2 record and 2.71 ERA to lead the Glenville State pitching staff, and Yurish led Fairmont State to a 27-20 overall record and a share of the MEC Northern Division Title.
The four-day, six-team double-elimination MEC tournament begins Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
The opening round games are Charleston vs. Notre Dame College at noon, Frostburg State vs. Glenville State at 3:30 p.m. and Fairmont State vs. Concord at 7 p.m.