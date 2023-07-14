Dean Peterson has quite the resume.
Peterson pitched collegiately at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, before being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the ninth round of the 1993 MLB Amateur Draft.
After his years with the Red Sox organization, in which Peterson reached Triple-A, he went back to coaching at Allegheny College. He then became an agent for the United States Secret Service.
A Youngstown, Ohio, native, Peterson has had myriad roles in his life. For the first time, he's taking on the role of head coach. The University of Charleston named Peterson its baseball coach on Friday.
Peterson takes over for Robbie Britt, who coached the Golden Eagles for four years before taking over as coach at Eastern Michigan in June.
Peterson did two stints as coach at Allegheny College and has spent the last four seasons as pitching coach at Frostburg State.
"Obviously I'm following the footsteps of great coaches like Andrew Wright and Robbie Britt," Peterson said. "They've really sent this program on a trajectory that competes at a national level. That's a special opportunity for any coach. To walk into one of the best baseball jobs in the country, it's overwhelming. I am filled with gratitude. I appreciate [UC athletic director] Dr. [Bren] Stevens and her trust in me to be the right person to continue the work that's been started."
Peterson brings plenty of professional baseball experience to Charleston.
"Trot Nixon was the No. 1 overall pick in my draft class," Peterson said. "I played with guys like Nomar Garciaparra and some other Red Sox of that era. I played against Derek Jeter and David Ortiz and Vladimir Guerrero. It was a special opportunity. The highest I made it was Triple-A, so I got a chance to play in Pawtucket for some time. That was an awesome experience."
Though Peterson spent some time around the pro game, he said there isn't much from his time in pro ball that translates to today's baseball standards.
"I played professional baseball in a different era," Peterson said. "It doesn't seem like it's that long ago, but the game has changed. What I can take from pro ball is an approach to professionalism, preparation and the attention to detail that translates to the right mindset."
Over his career, Peterson had multiple coaching roles, but he's never been at the helm of a team. He said he doesn't feel pressure and rather is focused on improving his program.
"Pressure is a state of mind, and if you allow yourself to go down the rabbit trail of being consumed by results, you're in a dangerous space in this game," he said. "Obviously I feel a sense of responsibility, and I'm trusted with one of the best programs in the country. I don't take that lightly. Being a head coach is all about serving the right people and having the right coaching staff."
Perhaps Peterson's calm demeanor comes from his service background. He spent 11 years with the U.S. Secret Service.
Peterson had a year left of school to fulfill his degree when he got selected in the MLB Draft. After he played professionally, he went back to Allegheny to coach and finish his degree.
"I was a coach on Sept. 11, 2001, and I was in the office of our athletic complex," Peterson said. "As soon as the first plane hit the tower, some of our players started to come, and everybody was feeling the anxiety of that day. I had already been in the process of applying to a number of law enforcement agencies, and a few days after 9/11, I got a call to begin training with the Secret Service.
"Serving people is just who I am. That was something I wanted to make very clear throughout the hiring process of this job. I serve our players, our staff, our alumni and the city of Charleston."
On theme with the rest of his career, Peterson held a variety of roles with the Secret Service.
"It translated to some opportunities to travel to amazing places and to be part of history," Peterson said. "Most people probably think of the Secret Service as the guys in suits with ear pieces and sunglasses. There's also a uniform division component of the Secret Service. That's what I was part of. I did a little bit of everything. Our job is directly related to presidential protection and things like that. I was able to do some plain clothes assignments. I was able to do some pretty unique details.
"The last few years of my career, I was actually part of our transportation department, which included some motorcade support units. I'm a motorcycle guy. I was a motorcycle officer who did all those Presidential Dignitary escorts as folks were travelling around."
Peterson obviously prioritizes winning, but he can't do that until spring. He outlined some of his immediate goals.
"You win in April and May by winning each day as it comes," Peterson said. "In my mind, we need to go out and win our recruiting efforts over the summer. I need to win in building relationships with players. I've just been entrusted with getting to know them and connect with them and understand how I need to coach and communicate with them.
"Really, it starts with me just getting to know my guys. I made phone calls pretty much most of the day [Friday] to connect with them. I've been making recruiting calls to start that 2024 class process. Then it's just having a good plan in place, so that when we're on campus in August, we're ready to hit the ground running."
UC’s 2023 season came to an end in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional as the Golden Eagles lost to Millersville 6-4.
"It is my expectation that coach Peterson will emphasize the importance of having an inclusive platform in which everyone feels valued and appreciated as part of the squad's ethos," Stevens said in a release. "Dean is incredibly talented as it pertains to teaching and refining skills, but more impressively is how he has embraced the process of developing the entire student-athlete, which includes areas such as emotional intelligence, academic success, service to others and program integrity. Under Dean's leadership, I would expect our baseball team to continue to enjoy success at the regional and national levels."