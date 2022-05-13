The University of Charleston baseball team advanced to the next round of the Mountain East Conference tournament with a 9-3 win over Fairmont State on Friday at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
The No. 1 south-seed Golden Eagles (35-15) will move on to face the winner of Friday’s 7 p.m. game between No. 1 north Frostburg State and No. 2 south Concord. That game will be at noon on Saturday. No. 2 north Fairmont State (27-22) is eliminated.
No. 3 south Glenville State eliminated No. 3 north Notre Dame with a 9-5 win on Friday and the Pioneers will take on the loser of the Frostburg State-Concord game. That game will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Charleston scored two runs in the top of the first with four one-out singles in a row followed by a sacrifice fly. Tyler Dellerman singled to center, Braxton Boddorf singled to left, Eric Chartier singled to center to load the bases for Brayden McCallister who singled to drive in a run. Then Pete Costigan flew out to center but got the RBI as he drove in Boddorf.
The Golden Eagles added two more runs in the top of the fourth. Drew Klaserner singled to left and advanced to third on a double by Costigan. Klaserner scored on a Giano Zuccaro groundout and Andre Martinez doubled to drive in Costigan making the score 4-0.
Charleston had another two-spot in the top of the fifth as Klaserner walked, Costigan singled and both runners advanced to second and third on a double steal later in the inning. They both scored on a Martinez single and a Fairmont State error and the score was 6-0.
UC added a run in the sixth and two runs in the ninth, and Fairmont State scored a run in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Klaserner was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Martinez was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Ethan Soderna was the winning pitcher (9-1) as he went seven innings allowing no runs on eight hits and he struck out seven batters. Logan Smith was the losing pitcher (4-3) as he went 32/3 innings allowing eight hits and four earned runs.