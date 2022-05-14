The University of Charleston baseball team continued its dominance in the Mountain East Conference tournament with a 15-1 win over Concord Saturday at Epling Stadium in Beckley.
The No. 1 south Golden Eagles improve to 36-15 and advance to the championship series on Sunday at 1 p.m. UC has won its first three games of the tournament by a combined 36-4.
No. 3 south Glenville State played No. 1 north Frostburg State in an elimination game which began at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game faced on Concord, also on Saturday, at 7 p.m.. The winner of that game must defeat UC twice on Sunday. Sunday's first championship game is set for 1 p.m.
In the first game of the MEC tournament, the Golden Eagles shutout Notre Dame 12-0. UC defeated Fairmont State 9-3 in its second game before cruising to the win over Concord.
The Golden Eagles pounded out 17 hits. UC scored five runs in the first inning, two in the third, seven more in the fourth and tallied solo run in the fifth.
Giano Zuccaro was 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and six RBIs for the Golden Eagles. Drew Klaserner drove in three runs and Eric Chartier had two hits and two RBIs.
Owen MacNeil pitched the seven inning mercy rule complete game, allowing just five hits and one run for UC. The only run allowed was a solo home run by Concord's Anthony Stehlin.