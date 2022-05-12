BECKLEY -- Colt Webb pitched a seven-inning shutout to lead the University of Charleston to a 12-0 mercy-rule win over Notre Dame College in the opening round of the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament Thursday afternoon at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Golden Eagles, who banged out 13 hits, will play at 3:30 p.m. Friday against the loser of Thursday night's game between Fairmont State and Concord in the six-team double-elimination tournament.
Webb (7-2), a first-team All-MEC selection, scattered six hits, walked one and struck out six. He worked out of jams early and finished strong, not allowing allowing a baserunner over the final three innings.
UC (34-15) took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the second and fourth innings before exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Pete Costigan brought home the first run of the outburst with an RBI single, Jordon Bailey made it 4-0 with a run-scoring hit and Braxton Boddorf's bases-loaded double scored two more runs.
The barrage continued withn Brayden McCallisted was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Drew Klaserner drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and the final runs of the frame scored on Castigan's second hit of the inning, a two-run single, giving UC a 10-0 lead.
The Golden Eagles tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a Tyler Dellerman sacrifice fly and a run-scoring grounder by Boddorf, who finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.
Bailey (2 for 3), Klaserner (2 for 2), Costigan (2 for 2) and Andre Martinez (2 for 2) also had multiple-hit games for the Golden Eagles.
Notre Dame (26-25) will face Glenville State (31-16) in an elimination game at noon Friday. Frostburg State (33-15) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Glenville 6-5 in Thursday's afternoon game.