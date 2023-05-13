After losing a seven-run lead in suffering a disappointing defeat in its opening game of the Mountain East Conference Tournament, the University of Charleston baseball team has bounced back in a big way.
For the second straight elimination game, the Golden Eagles picked up a double-digit win, cruising past Wheeling 16-3 Saturday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark.
UC (41-10) defeated rival West Virginia State 17-2 on Thursday in another elimination game. The Golden Eagles advance to the championship game on Sunday at 4 p.m.
“Wheeling and WV State are really good teams,” UC coach Robbie Britt said. “We were able to handle them, so I’m very proud of the guys. It was really important to be able to save some of our pitching staff for tomorrow.”
“I think it’s a testament to our maturity,” UC left fielder Clay Hale said. “We gave up the lead, but we don’t ever waver. We came back and were able to lay it on some teams, and it’s good to know that no matter what we go through, we are going to hold our heads high.”
Golden Eagle standout Tyler Dellerman was the MEC Player of the Year, and teammate Kyle West was a strong candidate as well. For the second straight game, Hale stepped up and delivered big for the Golden Eagles, getting them off to a great start against the Cardinals.
With the game scoreless in the third inning, Hale got the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard and started the rout, crushing a grand slam over the right-field wall to give UC a 4-0 advantage.
Dellerman and West led off the inning with walks, and Andre Martinez reached on an infield bunt single to load the bases, leading up to Hale’s homer.
In UC’s victory over West Virginia State on Thursday, Hale collected three hits, drove in six runs, and reached base four times, including a walk.
“Clay has been huge for us this tournament and all year,” Britt said. “That home run was huge. He’s going to be a heck of a coach when his playing days are over. ... I’m thankful for him and what he means to the team.”
Hale was very happy to be able to contribute so much for his team, including the big home run.
“I just want to pass the bat off to my guys,” Hale said. “I couldn’t produce without the guys behind me or in front of me. My biggest motive is to get the guy in the next guy’s hand, because we all can hit.
“I don’t like to gloat, but when he hung it, and I hit it, I had a really good feeling it was going out. We came out with good energy and we just wanted to get the lead. As a senior and to be able to help the guys, it’s a great feeling.”
Hale added a double later in the game, and once again, the Golden Eagles got contributions all throughout the lineup. Eight of the nine batters had hits for UC, and the ninth was on base three times with walks.
Andre Martinez collected three hits and drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles. Drew Klaserner and Drew Beckner had two hits each and Hector Carreon-Herra pinch-hit in the ninth inning and tripled to drive in three runs.
“I think it takes the pressure off Tyler and Kyle,” Hale said. “Even if they have down days, we are still going to pick them up. And when they elevate their games like they seemingly always do, everybody is ready to go.”
The Golden Eagles tacked on four insurance runs in the fifth inning to take a commanding 8-0 lead. AJ Karosas drew a bases-loaded walk, a run scored on catcher’s interference and Dellerman delivered a single to score two more.
UC added another run in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Martinez over the right-field wall to give the Golden Eagles a 9-0 advantage over the Cardinals.
Wheeling was able to get on the scoreboard in the seventh inning on a walk by Thomas Kegerreis and a two-run homer by Scott Kondrak. Jacob Murray added a solo home run in the ninth.
The Golden Eagles tacked on seven more runs. Carter Rust hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and UC scored six in the ninth on a RBI double by West, RBI singles by Martinez and Drew Beckner, and Carreon-Herra’s triple.