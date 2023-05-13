Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After losing a seven-run lead in suffering a disappointing defeat in its opening game of the Mountain East Conference Tournament, the University of Charleston baseball team has bounced back in a big way.

For the second straight elimination game, the Golden Eagles picked up a double-digit win, cruising past Wheeling 16-3 Saturday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark.

