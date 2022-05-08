Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In their first meeting since 2019, the West Virginia State University and University of Charleston baseball teams split their Sunday doubleheader at Welch Athletic Complex, with State winning the opener 1-0 before falling in the finale 4-0.

The Yellow Jackets move to 25-18 on the year and 17-13 in the Mountain East Conference, while UC is 31-15 overall and 23-7 in the league. The 2022 regular season and the series conclude with another doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Monday at Cal Bailey Field in Institute.

WVSU 1, UC 0: Starter Nick Loftis (7-4) tossed his first shutout of the season and State's third of the year, scattering four hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts.

Freshman Nathan Paulsen scored the game's only run for State in the top of the fourth. After a leadoff single, he moved to third on a single by Ryan Kay, which extended Kay's consecutive-game hitting streak to 14. Paulsen scored on a throwing error when Kay stole second base.

UC 4, WVSU 0: Colt Webb (6-2) pitched a four-hit shutout with two walks and eight strikeouts for the Golden Eagles.

Pete Costigan got UC on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run double, and the Golden Eagles added two more in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Dellerman and a run-scoring double by Eric Chartier.

