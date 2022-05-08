In their first meeting since 2019, the West Virginia State University and University of Charleston baseball teams split their Sunday doubleheader at Welch Athletic Complex, with State winning the opener 1-0 before falling in the finale 4-0.
The Yellow Jackets move to 25-18 on the year and 17-13 in the Mountain East Conference, while UC is 31-15 overall and 23-7 in the league. The 2022 regular season and the series conclude with another doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Monday at Cal Bailey Field in Institute.
WVSU 1, UC 0: Starter Nick Loftis (7-4) tossed his first shutout of the season and State's third of the year, scattering four hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts.
Freshman Nathan Paulsen scored the game's only run for State in the top of the fourth. After a leadoff single, he moved to third on a single by Ryan Kay, which extended Kay's consecutive-game hitting streak to 14. Paulsen scored on a throwing error when Kay stole second base.
UC 4, WVSU 0: Colt Webb (6-2) pitched a four-hit shutout with two walks and eight strikeouts for the Golden Eagles.
Pete Costigan got UC on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run double, and the Golden Eagles added two more in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Dellerman and a run-scoring double by Eric Chartier.