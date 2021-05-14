BECKLEY — Concord piled on five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take down the University of Charleston 7-2 in the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament Friday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
UC takes on Alderson Broaddus in an elimination game at noon Saturday, with the winner playing Concord at 7 p.m.
Andrew Neff earned the win for Concord, allowing just one run on seven hits and striking out nine with three walks in 72/3 innings.
Anthony Stehlin went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Zack Saryeldin, Richard Ortiz, Nick Funk and Chris Satcher each drove in a run for the Mountain Lions. Brandon Bayne also collected two hits.
For Charleston, Bryce Tousaaint hit an RBI double, Mitchell Vincent drove in a run, and Drew Hefner and Braxton Boddorf cranked out two hits apiece.
Concord struck first as Satcher brought in Funk on a sacrifice fly to left field, staking the Mountain Lions to an early 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, Concord used five hits — highlighted by RBI singles from Ortiz and Stehlin — and three UC errors to pile up five runs and take a 6-0 lead.
UC finally got on the board in the sixth on a sacrifice fly RBI by Vincent, but Stehlin added another RBI single in the sixth to give Concord a 7-1 edge.
Toussaint smacked an RBI double in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring.
Colt Webb took the loss for UC, yielding six runs on five hits and striking out four against one walk in four innings.
West Virginia State 6, Wheeling 3: The Yellow Jackets’ win kept them alive in the six-team tournament.
Facing elimination in the losers bracket game, WVSU (29-8) jumped on Wheeling early, scoring four runs in the first inning.
WVSU senior Andrew Stone smacked his fourth home run of the year in the opening inning and Christopher Jordan also drove in two runs.
The Yellow Jackets face another elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against West Liberty. Wheeling ends its season at 27-14.
In the top of the first, WVSU’s Michael Stone singled and later scored on a base hit by Matt Harrison. Andrew Stone’s home run made it 3-0, and State scored again when Matthew Kline walked, stole second, advanced on an error and scored on another Wheeling miscue.
The four-run lead held until the fifth inning, when the Cardinals used a leadoff double, a State error, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single to cut the lead in half at 4-2.
The Yellow Jackets added insurance runs in the sixth on a two-run double by Jordan, scoring Jared Hunt and Brett Christian to push their lead back to four runs at 6-2.
A solo shot from Wheeling’s Francisco Morales accounted for the game’s final run.
Sophomore Nick Loftis got the win for State after pitching seven innings in relief of starter Cameron Lewis. Loftis allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. The loss went to Wheeling’s Logan Pillars, who allowed all six WVSU runs in 52/3 innings. Pillars allowed five hits and walked seven.
West Liberty 10, Alderson Broaddus 4: West Liberty overcame an early two-run deficit to beat Alderson Broaddus.
West Liberty takes on West Virginia State Saturday at 3:30 p.m. AB takes on Charleston at noon.
Colton Coss finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs for West Liberty.