BECKLEY — West Virginia State kept its hopes of a Mountain East Conference baseball tournament title alive, defeating West Liberty 8-1 in an elimination game Saturday at Epling Stadium.
With the win, WVSU (30-8) advances to the championship series on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Yellow Jackets will play either Concord or Alderson Broaddus, and will need two wins without a loss to win the title.
Leading just 2-1 in the sixth inning, State plated five runs in the frame to take control of the game. Trey Junkins delivered a two-run double and later scored on a wild pitch, and the Yellow Jackets added two more runs on a West Liberty error.
Junkins and Andrew Massey both had two RBIs for WVSU and Michael Stone, Matthew Kline, and Jared Hunt had two hits apiece to lead the offensive attack.
Yellow Jacket starting pitcher Foster Conis went 41/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits. Clark Reese pitched 41/3 innings of shutout relief for State, not even allowing a hit.
Zach Hawkins had the lone RBI for West Liberty, which was held to just three hits by State pitchers. The Hilltoppers end their season at 21-20.
Alderson Broaddus 9, University of Charleston 2: The Golden Eagles were upset and eliminated from the tournament, falling to the Battlers, the No. 3 seed in the North Division.
UC (31-8), the No. 2 seed in the South Division, finished the tournament 1-2. The Golden Eagles will now await their postseason fate as they were one of seven teams under consideration for the Atlantic Regional.
The game was tied at 2 in the seventh inning, but Alderson Broaddus struck for four runs in the frame to take control, and tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth inning.
UC scored its two runs on an RBI double from Braxton Boddorf in the first inning and an RBI single from Tyler Dellerman in the third. Dellerman was the lone Golden Eagle batter to have multiple hits, going 2 for 4. Pete Costigan added a double for UC, which had six hits on the game.
Chasen Claus was 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs for the Battlers.