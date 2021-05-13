The University of Charleston scored at least three runs in four separate innings en route to an easy 18-1 thrashing of West Liberty in the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament Thursday at Epling Field in Beckley.
With the victory, the Golden Eagles, the No. 2 seed in the South Division, advance to the winner's bracket. UC (31-6) will play fellow South Division foe, No. 3-seed Concord, at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Golden Eagles pounded out 18 hits, making quick work of the Hilltopper pitching staff. UC sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring five runs.
UC added three runs in the fourth inning, a single run in the fifth, five more in the sixth and four in the eighth.
It was the bottom of the order that did the most damage for the Golden Eagles. No. 8 hitter Hayden Cartt was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. No. 9 batter Pete Costigan was 4 for 4 with four runs driven in.
Also for UC at the plate, Bryce Toussaint was 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs, and James Heavilin also drove in three runs.
Logan Campbell provided the Golden Eagles with solid pitching, going six innings without allowing a run on just two hits and 10 strikeouts.
Alderson Broaddus 6, West Virginia State 5: The Yellow Jackets, the No. 1 seed in the South Division, got upset in the first game of the MEC tournament, falling to the Battlers.
WVSU (28-8), must now face off with Wheeling in an elimination game on Friday at noon. The Cardinals, the No. 1 seed in the North Division, also were upset Thursday, losing to Concord.
Alderson Broaddus (18-17) and Concord (16-21) both advance to the winners bracket as No. 3 seeds in the six-team field.
The Battlers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning before State tied the game with a run each in the second and fourth innings.
AB reclaimed the lead with two runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead before the Yellow Jackets responded with another run in the bottom half to cut the deficit to one.
The Battlers scored two more in the seventh inning to earn a 6-3 lead. Matthew Kline hit a two-run homer in the bottom half for State to once again trail by only one, but WVSU could get no closer.
Kline was 2 for 5 with three RBIs for the Yellow Jackets and Christopher Jordan, Trey Junkins, and Brett Christian all collected two hits.
AB’s top two hitters did the most of the damage, going 7 for 9. Battlers leadoff hitter Tylin James was 3 for 5 with two doubles, and No. 2 man Taylor Cook was 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, and three RBIs.
Concord 15, Wheeling 1: The Mountain Lions pounded out 16 hits and got a complete game from Trent Abernathy in upsetting the North Division No. 1 seed Cardinals in the MEC tournament.
No. 3 seed from the South Division, Concord (16-21) advances to the winners bracket to play the University of Charleston-West Liberty winner at 7 p.m on Friday.
The Mountain Lions led 3-1 in the fourth inning before piling on from there, with three runs in the fourth and sixth innings, two in the eighth, and four more in the ninth.
Nick Funk was 3 for 6 with a home run, two doubles, and six RBIs for Concord. Richard Ortiz had two hits and drove in three runs, and Zack Saryeldin collected three hits.
Abernathy pitched a complete game for the Mountain Lions, scattering just five hits in nine innings with nine strikeouts.