The University of Charleston baseball team had won three straight elimination games in the Mountain East Conference tournament, including one on Sunday, by a combined score of 54-16, and needed a fourth in an effort to win the title against Frostburg State.
The Golden Eagles did just that, once again relying on their potent offense to defeat Frostburg 12-8 on Sunday night at GoMart Ballpark to repeat as conference champions.
UC (41-10) won four elimination games after dropping the first game of the tournament, and advance to NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional 1 at Millersville University in Pennsylvania. The Golden Eagles are the No. 4 seed and will open against No. 5 West Chester (31-18) at 11 a.m. Thursday.
“I’m just super proud of the team,” UC coach Robbie Britt said. “I woke up this morning and had peace with whatever happened today. I felt good with the regionals and told the guys obstacles are opportunities disguised as adversities.
“We had some adversity in this tournament when we lost the first game. We just stayed focused on what we needed to do and I’m really proud of the guys.”
With the game tied at 8 in the seventh inning, the first two Golden Eagles were retired. Then Kyle West, a Hedgesville graduate, hit an opposite-field solo home run on a 3-0 count over the left fence wall to give UC a 9-8 lead.
“At that point, their pitcher just kept throwing fastballs by us,” West said. “It was a 3-0 count so I felt like the moment was right to swing and he grooved me a fastball. To see it go over was a surreal feeling. It was an incredible moment.”
In the eighth inning, the Golden Eagles were able to score a pair of huge insurance runs to take a three-run lead. AJ Karosas, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, hit a single with the bases loaded to drive in two runs. UC tacked on another insurance run in the ninth on a safety squeeze RBI bunt by Giano Zuccaro.
UC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Frostburg State scored a run in the bottom of the first but UC got it back with a run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Martinez.
Trailing by three, the Bobcats struck for six runs to take a 7-4 lead. The big blow came with the game tied at 4, Ethan Kiple was intentionally walked and the next batter, Mikey Guy, hit a three-run homer for the Bobcats.
UC rallied with four runs in the top of the third inning to retake the lead 8-7. Five straight Golden Eagles batters collected hits with two outs, including Karosas, Drew Klaserner, West and Clay Hale, to drive in runs.
Frostburg got a run in the fourth for the 8-8 tie, where the score remained until the top of the seventh and West’s home run for UC.
On a day where gutted pitching staffs struggled, as it was five games into the tournament over a stretch of just a few days, UC was able to get a huge performance from relief pitcher Austin Dzierwa.
Dzierwa came into the game in the fourth inning in a 8-8 game, and pitched into the eighth. The freshman right hander pitched 4 1/3 innings of not only shutout ball, but also didn’t allow a single hit.
“There was a stretch throughout the season where he didn’t pitch a lot and I just kept telling him his time was going to come,” Britt said. “He was huge and kept us in the game."
In an elimination game earlier in the day, UC’s offense continued to produce from top to bottom, dismantling Concord 21-11 in a seven-inning run-rule win.
The 32 runs was just one off an MEC record for most combined runs in a tournament game, set by UVA-Wise and Fairmont State in 2019. The 21 runs by UC were the second most by a team in MEC tourney history, set by Shepherd in 2018 with 24.
Evan Ulrich, the No. 8 hitter and who was filling in for injured Tyler Dellerman, the MEC Player of the Year, drove in four runs for UC. Karosas, the No. 9 hitter, was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and was on base all five plate appearances including two walks and a hit by pitch.
Every player in the UC lineup had hits, five had at least two hits, and five different players had at least three RBIs for the Golden Eagles. West collected three hits and Klaserner, Hale and Andre Martinez all had two hits and drove in three runs.
“We didn’t know Dellie [Dellerman] would be out until after batting practice,” Britt said. “Our program is built on next man up. Evan did a tremendous job, and I’m really proud of him. I always say the worst hitter isn’t the nine, especially in our offense. AJ got it back to the one spot and did a great job.”