UC sports web

The University of Charleston baseball team had won three straight elimination games in the Mountain East Conference tournament, including one on Sunday, by a combined score of 54-16, and needed a fourth in an effort to win the title against Frostburg State.

The Golden Eagles did just that, once again relying on their potent offense to defeat Frostburg 12-8 on Sunday night at GoMart Ballpark to repeat as conference champions.

