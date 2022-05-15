BECKLEY -- It took two games, but the University of Charleston baseball team downed Glenville State 13-5 in the second of two Mountain East Conference championship games on Sunday at Epling Stadium to earn the MEC crown.
It's UC's first MEC title since 2019. The Golden Eagles (37-16) earn an automatic bid to the NCAA super regional tournament which begins on Thursday. UC's seed and opponent is to be determined.
The Golden Eagles hadn't lost a game in the double-elimination tournament until Sunday when Glenville State won 5-4 to force a second game.
In the first game, UC jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a run in the second and a run in the fourth but Glenville State's Calen Kampes hit a game-tying two-run single in the top of the sixth.
Charleston regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth but two more Glenville State runs in the top of the seventh gave the Pioneers a 4-3 lead.
UC tied the game up with a run in the bottom of the eighth. Eric Chartier singled to start the inning but was erased at second on a Brayden McCallister fielder's choice. McCallister stole second and Drew Klaserner drove him in with a game-tying double.
UC's lead was short-lived as Glenville State scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth as Charleston's defense lapsed. Colby Werry hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a passed ball. Mitch Lohr drove Werry to third with an infield single.
Zach Morris then hit a ball to third base but the third baseman made an error allowing Werry to score. UC went down without scoring in the bottom of the ninth which forced a second game.
In the second game, the Golden Eagles gave up two runs in the bottom of the second inning but UC posted a seven-run top of the third, then scored three in the fifth and three in the sixth. UC scored 13 runs on 13 hits in the win.
Jordan Bailey was 1 for 4 with three RBIs in the win, Pete Costigan was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a home run.