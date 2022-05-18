Even with significant turnover in its roster and being voted to finish third in the Mountain East Conference, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the University of Charleston baseball program finds itself back in the NCAA Division II tournament field this week.
The Golden Eagles (37-16) claimed the Mountain East Conference championship on Sunday afternoon, following up a 5-4 loss to Glenville State with a 13-5 victory in a winner-take-all contest. UC was awarded the No. 7 seed in an Atlantic subregion and will begin play Thursday at 11 a.m. against second-seeded and host Millersville University.
It marks the fourth straight season the Golden Eagles have made the Atlantic Region field (there was no postseason in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown) and though UC entered the year with plenty of unknowns and inexperienced players, coach Robbie Britt believes those things quickly became this squad’s strengths.
“We were picked third in the preseason. Everybody thought we were going to be rebuilding this year, and if you look at our roster, we are pretty inexperienced up and down, but I also think that’s what makes us great,” Britt said.
“We have that goldfish mentality. Goldfish, they get back to the present moment pretty quickly. They have short-term memory. We were able to enjoy ourselves and have fun, and I told our group after the first if this is the last game we play, let’s just go out and have a blast doing it.
“That’s kind of been the motto of our team this year. We just have fun, we compete hard, we play the game extremely competitively and hard and I was really proud of the way they responded and their resiliency in game two” against Glenville.
That resilience was certainly embodied by pitchers Colt Webb and Ethan Soderna, who combined to log all nine innings of Sunday’s clincher with Webb tossing the first six and Soderna finishing off the final three.
Both were working on short rest with Webb having thrown a shutout in a 12-0 win over Notre Dame last Thursday and Soderna picking up a win after seven shutout innings in a 9-3 victory over Fairmont State last Friday.
Both have been extremely critical to the Golden Eagles’ run back to the NCAAs.
“You start with Colt Webb and could probably start and end with him and Ethan Soderna,” Britt said. “[Webb] pitched well for us in game one, and as soon as he finished he said, ‘I’ll be ready for Sunday.’ In the moment, I’m rolling my eyes — typical head coach — and I’m like, ‘OK, let’s see how your body recovers,’ because he’s an old, salty vet to begin with.
“Saturday he told us the same thing. Sunday he showed up to the yard, had his full uniform on, was ready to go out of the pen in game one. And when we got to game two, we didn’t even really establish who the starter was. He just went down there and started going through his arm care, long toss and got on the mound and wanted the ball.”
Webb will enter Thursday at 8-2 with a 3.24 ERA, 92 strikeouts and 24 walks in 83 1/3 innings pitched. Soderna is 9-1 with a 3.43 ERA, 91 strikeouts and 29 walks in 78 2/3 innings pitched. Both have been backed up by a strong season from Owen MacNeil, who has gone 7-2 with a 3.38 ERA, 55 strikeouts and 16 walks in 48 innings.
The UC staff will have its work cut out for it Thursday as the Marauders (41-12) boast six starters hitting .301 or better led by Luke Trainer (.430 batting average, 21 doubles). Thomas Causfield leads the team with 14 home runs and 73 RBI to go with a .374 average. On the mound, Millersville is paced by starter Ben Wilchacky (9-1, 2.18 ERA, 74 strikeouts and 34 walks in 74 1/3 innings).
“With any [Jon] Shehan-coached team, they’re going to defend it really well, they’re going to be deep on the mound and probably have a lot of tall, physical, right handers that throw hard fastballs and heavy sliders and they’ll execute at the plate,” Britt said.
“We’re just going to have to be clean and well organized as a ball club, and if we can do that, then just like we saw at last year’s regional, I think the game will be very competitive and we’ll have chances to win. But at the same time, if you make a lot of mistakes, they’re going to take advantage of those mistakes.”