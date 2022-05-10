The University of Charleston, the No. 1 seed from the South Division, will face Notre Dame college in the first round of the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament at noon Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
It will be one of three first-round games scheduled for Thursday in the four-day, six-team double-elimination tournament. Also Thursday, Frostburg State (32-15 overall, 22-10 in conference games, MEC North No. 1 seed) will face Glenville State (31-15, 19-13, MEC South No. 3 seed) at 4 p.m., with Fairmont State (27-20, 22-10, MEC North No. 2 seed) scheduled to take on Concord (31-17, 20-12, MEC South No. 2 seed) at 7 p.m.
Charleston (33-15 overall) posted the MEC's best regular-season record (25-7), clinching that distinction with a doubleheader sweep of West Virginia State on Monday. The Golden Eagles' first-round opponent, Notre Dame College, comes in with a 26-24 record and was 20-12 in MEC games.
UC and NDC met twice during the regular season, sweeping a doubleheader by scores of 4-1 and 9-2 on March 20 in Avon, Ohio.
A win Thursday puts UC in a 3:30 p.m. game Friday against the Fairmont State-Concord loser. If the Golden Eagles lose Thursday, they'll play an elimination game at noon Friday against the loser of Thursday's Frostburg-Glenville game.