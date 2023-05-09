The Mountain East Conference baseball tournament will have a new look this season, as Charleston's GoMart Ballpark will host competition beginning on Wednesday.
Kanawha County's two MEC teams, the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University, are slated to play Wednesday.
UC, the No. 1 seed from the MEC South Division, is set to face North No. 3 West Liberty at 1 p.m., and South No. 3 WVSU will face North No. 1 Frostburg State at 6:30 p.m.
UC is the defending MEC tournament champion after the Golden Eagles used two games to defeat Glenville State in last season's championship.
The Golden Eagles (39-9, 27-5 MEC) swept West Liberty in the lone two-game series between the teams this season.
UC coach Robbie Britt, who has been at the helm since 2020, said West Liberty (20-28, 15-15) presents some challenges.
"They're a good program," Britt said. "Just like every school in our league, when you have 'Charleston' across your chest, they're trying to beat you and they really want to beat you. We'll have to show up and execute well. Any time you're in tournament play, that presents additional challenges too."
Sophomore Kyle West is UC's leading hitter. The Hedgesville graduate has an OPS of 1.444 in 159 at-bats and 48 games started. West's batting average is .403 and he has a team-leading 64 hits with 19 home runs, 15 doubles, four triples and 51 RBIs. His slugging percentage is .906 and he's drawn 42 walks.
West leads the MEC in almost every offensive category.
The Golden Eagles have five more players hitting .300 or better with at least 65 at-bats. Gianco Zuccaro has an OPS of 1.179 in 132 at-bats and he's hitting .379.
Tyler Dellerman's 57 RBIs lead the team and he has an .OPS of 1.262. For Dellerman's work this season, he was named MEC Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Charleston's team batting average of .319 leads the MEC.
Charleston pitchers have a team ERA of 4.32 and a WHIP of 1.44.
Jacob Sherman is West Liberty's leading hitter. His OPS is .930 and he has 53 hits with an average of .338.
West Virginia State is in the tournament after a year's absence since winning it in 2021.
WVSU and Frostburg State split the two-game series they played in the regular season and coach Sean Loyd knows the Yellow Jackets will have to perform at their highest level. They enter play having lost four of their last five games.
"They're a good team," Loyd said of Frostburg State. "They have some guys who can hit the ball out of the ballpark. They have several pitchers that miss bats and they play good defense. They run.
"For the most part of the season, we've played pretty good defense and we've pitched well. Most times, we've kept ourselves in games. We just have to put the bat on the ball."
The Yellow Jackets (28-20, 22-10) are led in hitting by Tyler Overaitis, whose OPS is .963 and he has a batting average of .353 in 136 at-bats. Ryan Kay leads WVSU in hits with 61 and has 28 RBIs.
WVSU's team ERA of 4.26 is the lowest in the MEC.
Frostburg State (30-18, 22-8) is led in hitting by Randy Steen whose OPS is .983 with an average of .384.
This WVSU team is completely different from the 2021 championship squad and there isn't much tournament experience among the Yellow Jackets.
"I have a lot of new players," Loyd said. "I only have five guys that have played in the MEC tournament before. Four of those guys are pitchers, and three of the pitchers were relief pitchers. I only have one regular in the lineup. We have to get ourselves acclimated to the atmosphere."
WVSU won't be alone in getting acclimated to the atmosphere as teams get set to play at the 5,500-seat GoMart Ballpark for the first time in the MEC tournament.
Both Britt and Loyd are excited about the venue change.
"Charleston is a perfect place for this tournament because Charleston is a good baseball town," Loyd said. "People in Charleston are sports people. They like going to something different, and I think this is definitely something different for our area. I think people are going to come out and see that it's a real good event and it's going to be good baseball. We played Slippery Rock earlier in the season there."
"We've never played a game, since I've been a coach here, in GoMart," Britt said. "We're extremely excited. I think it's going to be a great venue. I know Andy Shea and the Dirty Birds have done such a great job working with Charleston and State and the MEC to organize this event. And I'm thankful for the opportunity to sleep in my own bed at night. But it does still have a tournament feel. We don't have to travel very far, but it's still an unfamiliar place for us."
The other two teams in the tournament are Concord (27-19, 23-7) and Wheeling (28-20, 17-13). Concord is the No. 2 seed from the South seed will face Wheeling, which is the No. 2 seed from the North at 11 a.m. Thursday.