The University of Charleston’s Logan Campbell was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Year while teammate Mitchell Vincent earned Freshman of the Year honors as the league announced its individual awards and all-conference nominations for the 2021 baseball season Wednesday.
UC had five players land on the All-MEC first team: Drew Hefner (catcher), Hayden Cartt (outfielder), Colby Johnson (outfielder), Campbell (pitcher), and Colt Web (pitcher). Two more Golden Eagles were named to the second team: Bryce Toussaint (second base) and Austin Henrich (pitcher).
West Virginia State’s Matt Harrison (first base) and Ethan Lauchart (pitcher) were first-team selections while teammates Michael Stone (outfielder) and Jacob Bradley (pitcher) were named to the second team.
Campbell, a Michigan native, posted a perfect 8-0 record with a 3.35 ERA. The senior’s eight wins was good for the 12th-best win total in the country and led the MEC in hits allowed per nine innings (6.14), strikeouts (76) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.15).
Vincent made 28 starts at third base for UC, hitting .368 with 10 extra-base hits, including seven doubles, two triples and a home run. The Ohio native scored 26 runs and drove in 22.
Concord’s Anthony Stehlin was named the MEC Player of the Year and Wheeling’s Ryan Lewicki was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.