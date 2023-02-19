Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After getting swept by Wingate to start its 2023 campaign, the University of Charleston baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Bloomsburg with a 7-3 win on Sunday at Welch Athletic Complex.

Bloomsburg (0-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of second when Brady Ebbert singled to left field to drive in Tyler LePage. 

