MEC baseball: University of Charleston completes sweep of Bloomsburg with 7-3 win Staff report Feb 19, 2023

After getting swept by Wingate to start its 2023 campaign, the University of Charleston baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Bloomsburg with a 7-3 win on Sunday at Welch Athletic Complex.Bloomsburg (0-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of second when Brady Ebbert singled to left field to drive in Tyler LePage. UC (3-3) tied the game at one in the bottom of the third when Andre Martinez scored from third on an error. Bloomsburg answered in the top of the fourth as Brandon Ernst hit a solo home run over the left field fence to make the score 2-1.Evan Ulrich tied it back up with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth but Ernst had another go ahead hit with am RBI single in the top of the fifth and Bloomsburg led 3-2.Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Golden Eagles got the offense it needed with a four on three hits highlighted by Tyler Dellerman's two-run single to give UC a 6-3 lead. Ulrich added an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh and UC held on to take its third win in a row.Giano Zuccaro was 3 for 3 with two runs scored.Sam Slodic was big in relief for UC as he went three hitless innings striking out six batters.