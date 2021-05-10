West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston will be among the six teams vying for the Mountain East Conference baseball championship when the MEC tournament is held this week at Epling Stadium in Beckley.
WVSU (28-7 overall, 24-4 MEC) earned the No. 1 seed from the South Division while UC (30-6, 24-4) is the No. 2 seed from the South. The Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles did not meet during the regular season after their scheduled four-game series was canceled last weekend due to COVID-19 protocols invoked by West Virginia State University.
West Virginia State is scheduled to open the four-day tournament at noon Thursday against Alderson Broaddus (17-17, 16-15, seeded No. 3 from the South Division).
Thursday’s other opening-round games are Wheeling (27-12, 22-9, North No. 1 seed) vs. Concord (15-21, 14-18, South No. 3 seed) at 4 p.m. and Charleston vs. West Liberty (20-18, 18-13, North No. 2 seed) at 7 p.m.
West Virginia State and Charleston shared the South Division title, with the Yellow Jackets holding the tiebreaker for seeding purposes in the tournament. Concord clinched a spot in the tournament on the final day of the regular season.
Wheeling, winner of the North Division regular-season title, will be making its first appearance at the MEC tournament.
While UC didn’t get the top seed in the MEC tournament, the Golden Eagles got a major boost for their program after the NCAA named the Welch Athletic Complex, where UC plays its home games, as the site for the Division II Atlantic Regional.
The six-team regional qualifiers will be announced on May 23 (the MEC tournament champion gets an automatic bid), and the regional tournament is scheduled to begin May 27.