Sophomore Anthony Pittman turned in a 24-point, 20-rebound effort and scored his team’s final seven points Saturday evening as West Virginia State posted a 76-72 Mountain East Conference men’s victory at Alderson Broaddus.
AB (1-3) had possession with 18 seconds left, down 74-72, but was cited for a turnover with 0.7 seconds remaining. Pittman sank two free throws to ice it for the Yellow Jackets (3-1), who won their third in a row.
Pittman also turned in four blocked shots and three assists for State, which placed four players in double-figure scoring. Pittman was backed by Jeremiah Moore (15 points, 11 rebounds), Glen Abram (15 points) and Augustus Stone (12 points).
State trailed 70-69 in the closing stages before Pittman converted back-to-back layups 35 seconds apart. He added a free throw when he was fouled sinking the second bucket to make it 74-70 with 1:18 remaining.
KJ Walker made a pair of free throws for AB at the 47-second mark to bring his team back within two points. The Jackets committed a shot clock violation with 18 seconds to go, but AB gave it right back on the turnover with 0.7 left.
Walker led the Battlers with 17 points and six assists, Coryon Rice added 15 points and David Shriver had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
AB led at halftime 39-33, closing out the first half on a 15-2 run. State twice held leads as large as 10 points in the first half.
Charleston 83, Alderson Broaddus 60: Sophomore Shaunn Monroe erupted for 20 points and three steals to spark the road victory for the University of Charleston.
Monroe, a transfer from Urbana, had scored just 19 total points in his first three games for the Golden Eagles (2-2).
Eddie Colbert added 11 points for the balanced UC attack, which saw 11 players score and 10 players accrue between 16 and 22 minutes of floor time. The Golden Eagles, who shot 50.8% from the field, led at halftime 39-28.
Charleston’s defense played a big role in the victory, as the Battlers were held to 33% shooting from the field and were forced into 20 turnovers, 12 of those coming on UC steals.
For Notre Dame (0-3), Jordan Roland scored 21 points and Tyland Crawford 12.
MEC women
Charleston 67, Notre Dame 62: The visiting Golden Eagles canned all eight of their free throws in the final 1:17 to prevail in a battle of unbeaten division leaders.
Brooklyn Pannell led the University of Charleston (4-0) with 22 points, including two foul shots with 34 seconds left that gave her team the lead for good at 63-61.
Anastasiia Zakharova was 4 of 4 at the line with the last 77 seconds for UC and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. She was 13 of 14 on free throws for the game. Erykah Russell added 14 points for the Eagles, who came into the game atop the MEC South Division.
The North-leading Falcons (3-1) trailed 34-27 at halftime, but pulled into a 56-55 lead with 4:36 remaining in the game on a 3-pointer by Jada Marone, who led ND with 23 points. That lead stood until Zakharova made a pair at the line with 2:15 left for a 57-56 UC advantage.
West Virginia State 121, Alderson Broaddus 88: Charity Shears poured in 31 points, making 5 of 6 from 3-point range, as the visiting Yellow Jackets erupted for their season-high in scoring. They entered the game averaging a shade over 70 points per game.
Five other State players reached double figures in points — ZZ Russell (15), Alexis Hall and Destiny Fields (14 each), Payton Shears (13) and Kalia Cunningham (10).
Fields also had seven steals as the Jackets (1-3) helped force 43 turnovers by the Battlers (1-3). Madeline Moyer (16 points) and Celeste Walter (14 points, 11 rebounds) paced AB.
West Virginia State led at halftime 61-45 as it shot an even 50 percent from the floor (22 of 44). The Jackets had only 13 turnovers, more than eight under their average.