For the first time, the Mountain East Conference used North and South Divisions this season to determine the seedings for its year-end championship tournament. It’s probably a good thing, because with such an accomplished and balanced field, it’s difficult to pinpoint certain favorites, and certainly helps to have more than one No. 1 seed.
That parity will be on display starting at 11 a.m. Thursday as the MEC tournament tips off at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling with the women’s quarterfinals. The men’s quarterfinals are set for Friday.
The women’s field sports three strong candidates in the University of Charleston (14-2, South No. 1 seed), Notre Dame (13-3, North No. 1) and Glenville State (10-2, South No. 2). UC and Glenville split a pair of regular-season games, and ND lost to the Golden Eagles and Pioneers.
UC meets Alderson Broaddus (7-10) at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by Wheeling (8-8) against Concord (9-6). The day session begins at 11 a.m. with Glenville versus West Liberty (8-8), followed by Notre Dame against West Virginia Wesleyan (6-10). For the first time all season, a limited number of fans can attend MEC games; ticket sales will be restricted to 15% capacity of the arena due to COVID-19 concerns.
The men’s field appears even deeper, with as many as six teams in the mix following a regular season that was shortened to 16 games because of the pandemic.
The top records belong to UC (13-2, South No. 1) and West Liberty (13-3, North No. 1), but Fairmont State (12-4), Glenville State (8-3), West Virginia State (9-6) and Concord (9-7) have all had their moments this season. Concord, in fact, has beaten UC, West Liberty and West Virginia State.
“I think there quite a few teams that can [win it],’’ said UC men’s coach Dwaine Osborne. “There are some really, really good teams in our league. I think there are five or six teams for sure that have a chance, in my opinion, to do that.’’
West Virginia State men’s coach Bryan Poore also thinks the field is balanced.
“Absolutely,’’ he said. “But I also think that Charleston, since it got everybody healthy, hasn’t lost. Their first two games, they didn’t have everybody. So Charleston has to be your favorite. But there are probably five, six teams that, if they can get hot, can win it.’’
All eyes will be on Charleston’s women Thursday to watch the MEC player of the year, Golden Eagles senior guard Brittany Pannell, who carries a 25.5-point scoring average, which tops the league. She’s backed by Erykah Russell (19.5 points, 11.1 rebounds) and Dakota Reeves (10.5 points, 46 3-pointers).
“I want us to have fun,’’ said Tianni Kelly, UC’s first-year coach. “We’re in a great position. This has been a crazy year, a fun year. So I just want to enjoy the process.’’
AB, the No. 5 seed in the North, fell to UC 79-63 on Jan. 13 in Charleston. The Battlers are led by the scoring of Madeline Moyer (12.0) and Shay Harper (10.1). Pannell scored 28 points in that first meeting with the Battlers, and AB was hampered by 29 turnovers.
Charleston’s men had some problems the first time around against Wheeling (6-11), its quarterfinal opponent at 5 p.m. Friday. UC won 73-69 on Feb. 8 on the Cardinals’ court as Wheeling kept it close with the play of Jordan Reid (24 points, 12 rebounds) and Jarrett Haines (22 points). On the season, Reid (22.5) and Haines (18.6) also lead the Cardinals in scoring.
UC features an interesting combination of the MEC’s top defense (allowing just 72.5 points per game, almost six points lower than anyone else) and a balanced lineup, with five players averaging more than 11 points. In fact, seven different Golden Eagles players have turned in at least one 20-point game this season.
Lamont McManus (14.5) tops UC, followed by Eddie Colbert III (12.7), Isaiah Gable (11.9), Keith Williams (11.9) and Seth O’Neal (11.8). O’Neal, a senior point guard, is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last three games for personal reasons. Charleston is also the only MEC team to be shooting better than 50% from the floor overall (52.9).
West Virginia State’s men take the floor after UC, with their tipoff against Fairmont State set for 8 p.m. Friday.
The Yellow Jackets rely on the play of leading scorers Glen Abram (23.5 points, 53 3s), Anthony Pittman (17.5 points, MEC-best 12.3 rebounds) and Jeremiah Moore (17.0 points). Pittman has recorded double-doubles in 11 of 15 games and Abram is second in the MEC in scoring average.
The Falcons are paced by the scoring of Dale Bonner (20.2) and Isaiah Sanders (20.0) and lead the conference in team foul shooting at 78.9%.
In the regular season, Fairmont won 82-76 in Institute as Bonner had 24 points and the Falcons shot 54.1% from the floor. Moore had 23 and Abram 21 for State, but the Jackets were outrebounded 43-32.