Entering the final game of the regular season, the University of Charleston was looking to pick up a big victory over rival West Virginia State University for several reasons.
The Golden Eagles did just that, making several key plays down the stretch to outlast WVSU 85-78 Mountain East Conference victory Saturday evening at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
UC avenged an earlier loss to the Yellow Jackets after State claimed a two-point win on Jan. 26 in Institute.
It was also Senior Day for the Golden Eagles on Saturday, with Drew Rackley and Devon Robinson being honored.
The Golden Eagles also came into the week ranked No. 5 in the latest Division II Atlantic Region rankings, and picked up a pair of victories, including a win Wednesday over Glenville State.
“Both teams played really hard,” UC coach Dwaine Osborne said. “When we lost to them, it was crushing. What makes the rivalry so fun is that we have a lot of respect for them and we really like each other but we also want to win really bad.
“These wins were super big. I really feel like we are going to get into the [NCAA] tournament no matter what now. We talked about winning these two, solidify that, and then go play free at the conference tournament. I feel confident and would be shocked if we ended up out for some reason.”
With the victory, UC improves to 23-5 overall and ends the regular season at 17-5 in league play. The Golden Eagles are the No. 2 team in the MEC tournament next week in Wheeling and will play in the quarterfinals on Friday at noon against the winner of the first-round game between West Virginia Wesleyan and Urbana.
Rackley finished with a team-high 21 points for UC and made some key free throws down the stretch, including converting a pair of one-and-ones with the Golden Eagles clinging to a lead late.
“This win was huge,” Rackley said. “My whole family was here. We owed them as a team. We were out for revenge. This is a day I’ll never forget. You always want to be playing your best basketball at the end of the season. This was huge for regional rankings.”
“You expect your big-time players to make big-time plays in big-time moments,” Osborne said. “Drew and Devon have done that so much throughout the year, and it’s exciting to see them to do it in an important game like this on Senior Day in front of their families.”
The teams enter the MEC tournament heading in opposite directions. UC has now won six games in a row while State suffered its third loss in its last four games, including losses to two teams in the lower half of the league standings (Urbana and Concord).
WVSU (18-9, 13-9) is the No. 4 team in the MEC tourney and will play No. 5 seed Wheeling in the quarterfinals at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
“Everybody goes to 0-0 now, “ West Virginia State coach Bryan Poore said. ‘If we get that effort today every night, I’ll take our guys against anybody. We have beaten West Liberty and Charleston. We didn’t get that effort at those places at Urbana or Concord.”
One of the biggest plays of the game came with UC leading 69-67 and WVSU missed a lay-up that would have tied the game. On the ensuing fast break, Eddie Colbert hit a 3-pointer for the Golden Eagles to extend the lead out to five with 2:27 remaining.
“It was a huge difference in the game,” Osborne said. “We were in transition and for a freshman to step up and hit that one, that is pretty big. I’m proud of [Colbert] and he made a big play when we needed it.”
The Yellow Jackets drew within three points at 79-76 with 38.4 seconds to play and fouled UC, sending the Golden Eagles to the free-throw line in the bonus situation.
Keith Williams calmly sank both free throws for UC to extend the lead back out to five with 33.8 seconds to play, and later converted two more foul shots, going 4 for 4 with inside of a minute remaining.
“Keith was big hitting free throws down the stretch and he hit a couple huge shots throughout the course of the game,” Osborne said. “ I’m really proud of him and Eddie.
“In the tournament, when you play two or three games in a row, we are going to have to have people step up for us, and those two guys have been doing that.”
Williams finished with 13 points and was one of four double-figure scorers for UC. To go along with Rackley’s team-high 21 points, Seth O’Neal added 17 points and Robinson contributed 16 before fouling out. Colbert and Lamont McManus tallied nine points each for the Golden Eagles.
Jeremiah Moore scored a game-high 24 points for WVSU and former Capital standout Anthony Pittman recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.