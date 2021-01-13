Charleston 94, Alderson Broaddus 82 | Final Stats
The University of Charleston men's basketball team shot 64% in the second half to defeat Alderson Broaddus 94-82 and pick up its first win of the Mountain East Conference season Wednesday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
UC (1-2) led 38-36 at halftime but quickly pushed the lead to 10 early in the second half. AB stayed within striking distance, though, and managed to pull within a single possession at 82-79 after a KJ Walker layup with 2:43 to go. UC's Lamont McManus converted a three-point play and Seth O'Neal hit a jumper to give the Golden Eagles control down the stretch.
McManus was 11 of 14 from the field and and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for his game-high 24 points. He also had five rebounds. O'Neal finished with 17 points and six assists. Shunta Wilson contributed 14 points.
Charleston finished the game shooting 57 percent from the field. The Golden Eagles also had the advantage on the glass (31-25) and committed five fewer turnovers than Alderson Broaddus.
AB (1-2) was paced by Josh Bradford's 20 points. Walker had 16 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Battlers.
West Virginia State 93, Notre Dame 85: West Virginia State hit 10 3-pointers in the first half to build a 49-35 lead and held on for the win Wednesday night in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets (2-1) led by as many as 20 points in the second half before a late rally by Notre Dame cut the final margin to eight.
Glen Abram connected on eight 3-pointers on his way to 31 points for West Virginia State. Jeremiah Moore had 17 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Gus Stone scored 12, and Anthony Pittman notched the double-double with 11 points and 12 boards.
Tyland Crawford had 18 points to lead Notre Dame (0-2). Jordan Roland scored 17 and Jordan Burton added 16.
MEC women
Charleston 79, Alderson Broaddus 63: Brooklyn Pannell dropped in 28 points and grabbed five rebounds Wednesday to lead the University of Charleston to its third straight win.
UC (3-0), the MEC South Division leader, also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Erykah Russell, who came into the game as the No. 1 scorer in the MEC at 29 points per game. Dakota Reeves added 11 points for the Golden Eagles.
Pannell had 15 of her points in the first half as UC led 36-31 at the break.
For the visiting Battlers (1-2), Kristy Galea had a team-best 10 points. AB suffered 29 turnovers, 18 more than UC.
Notre Dame 75, West Virginia State 63: Jada Marone turned in 25 points and five steals as the visiting Falcons overcame a halftime deficit to remain unbeaten.
Marina Adachi scored 16 points and Theresa Parr 11 for Notre Dame.
The Falcons (3-0), who came into the contest as the co-leader in the MEC’s North Division, trailed at halftime and were still down 40-37 in the third quarter before going on an 11-2 run to take the lead for good. Four different Notre Dame players scored in that short surge.
For the Yellow Jackets, Destiny Fields had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Charity Shears scored 13 points. The Jackets shot just 32 percent from the floor.
State (0-3) held a 37-34 halftime lead as nine different Yellow Jackets players scored before the break.