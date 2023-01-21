Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winning is never easy when the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University meet in men’s basketball.

The Golden Eagles had their way in the first half, but had to stymie a second-half comeback to down the Yellow Jackets 86-83 on Saturday at Walker Convocation Center.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

