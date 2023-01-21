Winning is never easy when the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University meet in men’s basketball.
The Golden Eagles had their way in the first half, but had to stymie a second-half comeback to down the Yellow Jackets 86-83 on Saturday at Walker Convocation Center.
The Golden Eagles (13-5, 10-2 Mountain East Conference) earned their ninth win in a row.
The Yellow Jackets (15-3, 9-3 MEC) have lost two in a row after starting the season 15-1.
UC is now tied with West Liberty atop the MEC standings while WVSU sits in third.
Golden Eagles coach Dwaine Osborne thought his team’s defense shined in the win.
“I thought we were really good in the first half and super-solid defensively,” Osborne said. “I really think defensively for the most part of the game we were really good. I think that we did not do a great job of maintaining the level of intensity in the second half that we had in the first. We did a terrible job of rebounding the ball, but managed to find a way to get things done and make enough plays when we needed to.”
Tyler Eberhart and Eddie Colbert led the way in scoring for the Yellow Jackets as they each had 21 points. Eberhart added 13 rebounds for a double-double.
“They were super-big,” Osborne said of Eberhart and Colbert. “Tyler is super-important for us just because he does so much for us. He’s a great passer and he can handle the ball in the press. He can defensive rebound. He knows the system super-well.
“I thought Eddie coming through in the second was big. I think he had 15 of his 21 in the second half if I remember right. He was good. Some of those 3-pointers he hit were monsters.”
Colbert was 5 of 8 from ling range and 7 of 11 overall from the field. As a team, the Yellow Jackets shot 28 of 55 from the field (50.9%) compared to UC’s 28-of-78 shooting performance (35.9%).
The Golden Eagles never trailed as Eberhart gave them a 2-0 lead early in the first half and UC never surrendered that lead.
The lead ballooned to 16 as the Golden Eagles took a 47-31 lead into halftime and it looked like WVSU was against the ropes.
The Yellow Jackets still had fight, though, as they started the second half on a 4-4 run, making the score 51-45 in favor of the Golden Eagles.
“They’re a good team, so they’re going to make a run,” Osborne said. “Usually games ebb and flow a little bit. Each team has multiple runs throughout the game. It’s just a matter of which team can maximize their run and stretch it as much as possible.”
UC stretched its lead in the first half by just enough to get over the hump, but WVSU made some crucial miscues at the free throw line late in the contest.
Samier Kinsler was fouled on a 3-point attempt and drained all three free throws to cut UC’s lead to 83-81.
On the ensuing UC possession, Keith Williams turned the ball over by stepping out of bounds, Anthony Pittman was fouled inside and he had a chance to tie the game at 83 with 18 seconds left in regulation.
Pittman missed both shots, and Eberhart earned the rebound and was fouled.
After Eberhart hit one of two free throws to give UC an 84-81 advantage, Malik Whitaker’s jumper made it an 84-83 game and Williams was subsequently fouled. He went to the line and hit both shots to give UC the 86-83 lead that turned into the final score.
State was 15 of 26 from the free throw line, while UC was 22 of 27.
“Obviously we don’t have any control over whether or not they make or miss their free throws,” Osborne said. “If you want to call it luck, I don’t know. I thought when we weren’t fouling, we were doing what we wanted to do. I thought the biggest thing that crushed us was that we did not rebound the ball down the stretch.
“We did not handle the press great at times, even if we didn’t turn it over. I thought the fouling of the 3-point shooters, that was killer. If those don’t happen, the game is different. But I’m super-proud of how we played.”
Kinsler led WVSU with 24 points. Pittman had nine points and 12 rebounds. Osborne explained how his team contained Pittman, who averages 14 points per game.
“We just tried to make it as tough as we could for him,” Osborne said. “He’s super-talented and I have a lot of respect for him as a player and what he is capable of doing. We tried to make it as tough as we could.”
Last season, WVSU beat UC 86-75 on the road and the Golden Eagles got a measure of revenge Saturday. Osborne said he won’t have much time to enjoy the win as his team prepares for a road game against Frostburg State on Jan. 25.
“We take the day off tomorrow, then we have Frostburg,” Osborne said. “Everybody asks about this game all the time, but for us it was the most important game of the year because it was the next game on our schedule. Now I’ll enjoy it for an hour or so while I eat some dinner and we’ll get on to Frostburg. To me, the most important game of the year is Frostburg because it’s the next game on our schedule.”