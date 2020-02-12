The University of Charleston women’s basketball team made some key plays late to hold off Davis & Elkins 58-51 in the Mountain East Conference Wednesday evening at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
With UC leading by just two points, former Parkersburg South standout Anna Hayton hit a layup to give the Golden Eagles some breathing room at 55-51 with 2:08 left in the game.
After neither team could score in the next few possessions, Brooklyn Pannell hit a 3-pointer for UC with just 13 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Golden Eagles, who improve to 19-4 overall and 14-3 in league play.
UC only led by one after the first quarter but outscored the Senators by eight in the second quarter to create some separation and a 30-21 lead into halftime.
Davis & Elkins, though, went on a run of its own, outscoring UC by nine in the third quarter to come all the way back to tie the game at 42 going to the fourth quarter.
Pannell led the way for UC with 19 points and five rebounds and Hayton was right behind with 17 points and five boards. Jamiyah Johnson recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds for Davis & Elkins (6-17, 5-12).