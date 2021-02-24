There was plenty on the line when the University of Charleston women’s basketball team faced off with Glenville State Wednesday evening at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
Not only was it senior night for the Golden Eagles, but the winner of the matchup gained the inside track on the Mountain East Conference South Division regular-season title.
UC led for most of the entire game, including by 10 points after three quarters, but Glenville State used a huge fourth-quarter rally to come back and stun the Golden Eagles 83-81.
Both teams entered the game with one loss in the final week of the regular season. UC handed the Pioneers their only loss of the season with a 91-86 win on Jan. 11. It marked the first time Glenville State had lost at home since February of 2016.
With the victory, the Pioneers improve to 9-1 on the season, and are two wins away from their fifth straight regular-season title. UC falls to 13-2 and has lost two straight games.
“They are just winners,” Glenville State coach Kim Stephens said of the Pioneers. “I’m always proud of them but especially this one, because it was tough. It was very impressive.”
The Pioneers were playing their first game in 18 days since Feb. 6, due to COVID-19 protocols, making the victory all the more impressive for Stephens.
“There were a number of times where I thought this was what we get for having so many days off, and this is what we are going to look like,” Stephens said. “There was one point in the fourth quarter that I wondered how is it a one possession game. We should be getting blown out.”
UC had its biggest lead of the game at 59-47 with 4:42 left in the third quarter when Glenville State started to rally. After trailing by 10 after the third quarter, the Pioneers scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to get right back in the game.
The Golden Eagles still led 79-73 with 2:31 left when Jada Mitchell hit a 3-pointer for Glenville State to cut the deficit to just three. After a defensive stop, Reshawna Stone scored off a put back, was fouled, and converted the three-point play to tie the game at 79 with 1:48 remaining.
Erykah Russell gave UC the lead back at 81-79 on a jumper with 49 seconds left before Zakiyah Winfield tied the score once again for the Pioneers on a made drive to the basket with 37 seconds remaining.
Russell missed a 3-pointer late in the shot clock with 10 seconds left for the Golden Eagles. After a timeout, Winfield drove to the lane, was fouled, and made both free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining to give Glenville State its first lead of the game at 83-81.
Winfield finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds for the Pioneers, making key plays throughout the game for Glenville State.
“She put everyone on her back and wanted it,” Stephens said. “And she played a lot of minutes coming off a long stretch without any games. She has worked hard all year. It was a setback for us to be shut down and for her personally.”
“They were our only loss, and we really wanted this game,” Winfield said. “My teammates rely on me and I wanted to win bad. It meant a lot to me.”
Russell led the Golden Eagles with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Pannell added 19 points, and Anastasiia Zakharova also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for UC.
UC first-year coach Tianni Kelly was disappointed in the loss but knows the Golden Eagles still have a lot to play for the rest of the season.
“There is a lot of basketball left to be played,” Kelly said. “We have to bounce back and just need short-term memory. We have a big game against West Virginia State Saturday and the conference tournament next week.”
West Virginia State 95, Davis & Elkins 70
Destiny Fields scored a team-high 19 points and had eight rebounds as the Yellow Jackets defeated Davis & Elkins at McDonnell Center in Elkins.
The Yellow Jackets (8-6) had four other players in double-figure scoring. Alana Kramer scored 16, Kayla Cunningham had 13 points, Chloe Cheresne netted 11 and Shelby Haymeyer scored 10 points.
For the Senators (2-12) Allie Taylor had a game-high 25 points, shooting 9 of 18 from the field and 3 of 9 beyond the 3-point arc.
Turnovers plagued the Senators, as the Yellow Jackets scored 45 points — half of their total points — off 30 D&E turnovers.
As a team, WVSU shot 41 of 89 (46.1%) from the field and 8 of 34 (23.5%) from long range. D&E, comparitavely, shot 23 of 69 (33.3%) from the field and 6 of 29 (20.7%) from beyond the arc.
The Yellow Jackets’ next game — and final game of the regular season — is against the University of Charleston at 2 p.m. in Institute.
MEC men
West Virginia State 88, Davis & Elkins 80: Four Yellow Jackets scored in double figures as WVSU improved to 9-5 with a road win.
Sophomore forward Anthony Pittman had a team-high 26 points for State and was one rebound short of a double-double. Augustus Stone added 19 points for the Jackets, while sophomore guards Treohn Watkins (16 points) and Stephen Sheard (12) also reached double figures.
The Senators (3-10) were led by Sam Rolle (27 points) and Breland Walton (21).