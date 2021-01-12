Through one week of play in the Mountain East Conference, West Virginia State and the University of Charleston are experiencing polar-opposite starts.
While the Yellow Jackets (1-1) are second in the league in scoring (101.5 points per game), the hard-luck Golden Eagles (0-2) are dead last (66.0) in the 12-team MEC.
They get the chance to improve those numbers Wednesday when the MEC begins its second week of the regular season with six men’s and women’s doubleheaders set for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. However, a round of cleaning and disinfecting between games owing to the COVID-19 pandemic could move back the scheduled start times of the men’s games.
West Virginia State’s men, who host Notre Dame (0-1) on Wednesday, sport two of the league’s top seven scorers in Glen Abram (28.0) and Jeremiah Moore (20.5). Jordan Burton (24.0) tops the Falcons.
The Yellow Jackets trail only nationally ranked West Liberty (110.5) in MEC scoring average, but are tied for ninth in points allowed (95.5), which prompted sophomore guard Anthony Pittman to do a bit of self-scouting.
“We’re going to score points,’’ Pittman said. “We’re going to put up 100 each night if we want to. But on our end, we’ve just got to learn to guard and defend. Once we figure that out, I honestly believe we’re the top team in this conference. The offense will come — we’re going to get to that cup. It’s the defense and knowing each other and knowing when to give and go — that’s it.
“Defense, rebounding, boxing out, guarding — all of that [needs improvement]. Go and get the ball off the rim instead of waiting for it to come to us. That’s what we need to work on. That’s what I’m going to take away [from the first week].’’
UC, meanwhile, has dropped a pair of close calls — 64-62 to Concord and 72-70 to Glenville State. The Golden Eagles have the MEC’s top defense (68.0), but coach Dwaine Osborne realizes that his team is going to have to produce more points, starting with Wednesday’s home game against Alderson Broaddus (1-1).
“I would say we need more kick on offense,’’ Osborne said. “We’ve got to be better, play harder, play better together and be more connected. We’ve really just got to improve in all phases of the game.’’
Normally, losing two games in a row isn’t a cause for concern. But with MEC teams playing a schedule reduced by COVID to 16 games — all of them conference games — there’s a need this season for more urgency.
“We definitely need a much higher level of urgency, for sure,’’ Osborne said. “It’s a shortened season, just different things for all of us. Nobody played scrimmage games; we haven’t had everybody practice since Dec. 4, so there’s just a lot of variables. Most people outside each individual program just don’t know what the reality is. But we’ve got to go out and be better, just perform to higher standards, absolutely, as we move forward.’’
In Wednesday’s women’s games, Charleston (2-0) takes on AB (0-2), led by Erykah Russell (29.0), the league’s No. 1 scorer, and State (0-2) tackles Notre Dame (2-0). Alexis Hall (10.0) is the top scorer for the Jackets.
On Saturday, State visits AB for games at 2 and 4 p.m., while UC travels to Notre Dame, also at 2 and 4.