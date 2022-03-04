WHEELING — If the West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston men’s basketball teams had won their quarterfinal games in the Mountain East Conference tournament Friday afternoon, the league’s two Kanawha County programs would have faced off against each other in the semifinals.
Alderson Broaddus played the role of spoiler as the Battlers upset State 95-87 at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. It marked the first time a No. 7 seed had beaten a No. 2 seed in the MEC Tournament.
Meanwhile, No. 3 seed UC did its part by holding off a late charge by No. 6 seed Concord to win 88-84. The Golden Eagles will play AB (14-15) in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
WVSU (23-7) was ranked No. 4 in the latest Division II Atlantic Region rankings. The Yellow Jackets must now await their fate from the Atlantic Region selection committee on Sunday night.
“We picked a bad time to play a bad game,” State coach Bryan Poore said. “Alderson Broaddus played good and won the game. We lost, will keep our fingers crossed, and hope we get in the NCAA Tournament. It’s a tough process.”
UC (23-6) was ranked No. 10, with the top eight in the region making the NCAA Tournament. The Golden Eagles will now have another opportunity to build their resume for postseason play.
“We are obviously excited to win and move on in the tournament,” said UC coach Dwaine Osborne, who celebrated his birthday with a win. “It’s a big game coming up against AB. We want to play as long as we can in this tournament.
“I personally feel like we are an NCAA Tournament team, but I’m not on the committee. We control only what we can control, and we aren’t going to worry about anything else. We are going to play like our life is on the line, and we will go from there.”
AB led almost the entire game against State, and enjoyed its largest lead at 15 points with 8:15 left in the game. WVSU cut the deficit all the way down to three at 73-70 with 4:33 remaining but could get no closer.
State’s leading scorer, Glen Abram, came into the game averaging 19.7 points, but the senior was held to just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor and 1 of 7 from 3-point range before fouling out with 1:36 left in the game.
Senior Jeremiah Moore led the way for the Yellow Jackets with a double-double (26 points and 11 rebounds), Noah Jordan added 19 points and Dwaine Jones chipped in 18.
The Battlers had great balance with four double-figure scorers. Jalen Knott, who guarded Abram most of the game, and KJ Walker both tallied 18 points, followed by Tahleik Walker (17 points) and Coryone Rice (15).
“We played with a chip on our shoulders today,” AB coach Stephen Dye said. “They embarrassed us at their place [State won 100-84 during the regular season]. You learn a lot about yourself in tough losses. We are playing well at the right time.”
The Golden Eagles were aided by the returns of two key players in their rotation in Isaiah Gable and Shunta Wilson. Wilson missed five games and Gable was lost for three games due to injury.
UC controlled most of the game and had its largest lead at 72-60 with 4:50 left. Concord cut it down to 75-70 but Gable hit a big 3-pointer for the Golden Eagles with 1:21 remaining to give them some breathing room.
“We were fortunate to have them back from injury,” Osborne said. “Isaiah was really good today. We didn’t think there was any chance he was going to be able to play. He has practiced one time and gave us 20 good minutes today. He’s a senior and really wants to play.”
Lamont McManus dominated inside for UC, scoring 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor. He was joined in double figures by Keith Williams (20 points), Tyler Eberhart (15) and Gable and Jeremiah Keene (11 each).
Matt Weir poured in a game-high 30 points for Concord, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range. Lual Rahama added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Mountain Lions (14-15).