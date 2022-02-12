Jeremiah Moore poured in a season-high 39 points in leading West Virginia State to a 93-86 Mountain East Conference men's basketball victory over West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday in Buckhannon.
With the victory, WVSU improves to 18-6 overall and 13-4 in league play. The Yellow Jackets are in fourth place in the MEC but only a half game out of second place.
State led throughout most of the game with only two ties and two lead changes, but never could pull away from the last-place Bobcats (2-22, 1-17).
WVSU led by as many as eight points in the first half before settling for a 41-34 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets led between four and 12 points the entire second half.
To go along with Moore's big game of 39 points, other State players in double figures included Glen Abram (19 points), former Capital standout Anthony Pittman (12) and Dwaine Jones (10).
Tyler Slone led Wesleyan with 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor off the bench. Former Winfield standout Braeden McGrew had a double-double (15 points, 11 assists).
Charleston 80, Davis & Elkins 71: The Golden Eagles rallied from a nine-point deficit at halftime to post the come-from-behind road win.
UC (19-5, 14-4) trailed 41-32 at the break but came out and scored the first seven points of the second half and went on a 17-2 run to seize control.
The Golden Eagles extended their lead as high as 12 points in the second half. Davis & Elkins got the deficit back down to five with a little over a minute to play but could get no closer.
Lamont McManus led three double-digit scorers with 22 points for UC. Jeremiah Keene added 17 points for the Golden Eagles and Keith Williams tacked on 16.
UC hit 50% percent from the floor (29 for 58), 41% on 3-pointers (7 of 17) and 94% from the foul line (15 of 16).
Two former Woodrow Wilson standouts led Davis & Elkins (6-18, 4-14). Breland Walton tallied a game-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Ben Gilliam contributed 19 points.
Women
West Virginia State 102, West Virginia Wesleyan 69: For the second time in three games, the Yellow Jackets hit triple digits in points in earning the comfortable win in Buckhannon, their sixth in a row.
Five WVSU players scored in double figures as State improved to 17-5 overall and 13-4 in league play, good for second place in the MEC.
Destiny Fields led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, followed by Charity Shears and Shelby Harmeyer (15 points each), former Winfield standout Z.Z. Russell (13) and Alana Kramer (12).
WVSU led 29-20 after the first quarter but exploded in the second quarter, outscoring Wesleyan 31-10 to lead by 30 at halftime.
State went over the 100-point mark on a Russell 3-pointer with 1:16 left in the game. The Yellow Jackets also hit triple digits two games earlier in a 114-75 victory over Wheeling.
Symphonie Bryant-Brown scored 17 points for Wesleyan (2-17, 1-16) and Electra Allembert added 10.
The next game for WVSU is at home Monday against Glenville State (22-0, 17-0), the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.
Charleston 73, Davis & Elkins 63: The Golden Eagles jumped out to a nine-point lead after the first quarter, providing the difference in the road win.
Markyia McCormick led a balanced effort with 15 points for UC (13-7, 11-5). She was joined in double figures by Sierra Davis with 13 points and Abby Lee with 11.
The Golden Eagles didn't shoot well from the floor (39.7%) and were just 6 of 30 (20%) on 3-pointers but outrebounded the Senators 54-35.
Davis grabbed 10 rebounds, earning a double-double for UC.
Dream Cherry poured in a game-high 26 points for Davis & Elkins (6-16, 3-14).